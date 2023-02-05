Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support events in February.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays starting Feb. 6. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. The Gaming Social Group gathers at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, and the cooking class “Beyond Taco Tuesday” starts at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Adult Peer Advocacy Group gathers at 1 p.m. Feb. 23. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Railroad society meetsTRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan gathers at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers three Amtrak trains. More details: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Financial Aid Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts the Financial Aid Fair from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center. Attendees can learn about student loans and get help with the FAFSA. Other topics include federal and state aid, scholarships and comparing college costs. Snacks are provided. Sign up via https://bit.ly/3j8FMXv.
Parkinson’s resources LANSING — AARP Michigan offers a free online event on Parkinson’s disease at 1 p.m. Feb. 9. Learn about the disease and community resources from the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Sign up via https://events.aarp.org/Parkinsons2-9.
Historical lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts “Revisiting the Sinking of the Ann Arbor No. 4 100 Years Ago” at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Mills Community House.
Historian Tim Foster presents this Benzonia Academy Lecture. Donations are accepted. Visit benziemuseum.org for the Zoom event link.
History program
PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Society presents a program on Kathleen de Jaffa at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. Sign up through petoskeymuseum.org.
Series opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre kicks off its play reading series at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Alluvion in the Commongrounds building. Hear selections from “The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez.
The Feb. 23 event features “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood. A $20 donation is suggested via MyNorthTickets.com.
Community plays
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village Community Theatre presents “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running” Feb. 10-12. The shows feature Robert Anderson’s one-act comedies.Admission is $20 via artisanvillage.org. Contact: 989-745-6096.
Bigs recognition
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently recognized Gary Kosch as Big Brother of the Year and Becky Kalajian as Big Sister of the Year. Annually, Bigs honors two volunteer mentors. They were nominated by community members.
Award applications
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications until March 1. Applicants are high school graduating seniors, early/middle college program graduating seniors or home-schooled students in Manistee County.
Winners are announced in the spring. manisteefoundation.org
Grants awarded
BEULAH — The Father Lovett Foundation of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church awarded five grants totaling $11,743.62 during its fall 2022 grant cycle.
The recipients are Habitat for Humanity, the church baby pantry, the church’s Order of Naucratius, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors and the St. Philip’s 100-year-old Grand Piano Fund. Applications for the spring 2023 grant cycle are accepted until April 1.
Learn more at stphilipsbeulah.org.
