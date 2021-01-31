Free memberships
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center offers free, one-year memberships for individual healthcare workers, including therapists and first responders. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Membership inquiries: suec@glenarborart.org.
Virtual visits
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Career-Tech Center offers virtual visits and informational sessions for students this winter. Tenth graders may attend the program showcase Feb. 2-4. Manufacturing Technology Academy sessions are open to 10th and 11th graders Feb. 10 and 23 as well as March 10 and 23. Ninth and 10th graders interested in the early college program can attend March 15, 18 and 23. More details: 231-922-6273.
Child care forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the forum “Childcare: An Essential Service” at noon Feb. 3 via Zoom. Panelists are Mary Manner, child care advocate; Molly Grosvenor, Leelanau Children’s Center program director; Corine Couturier, home-based child care provider; and Kendra Deering, parent.
Diabetes info
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents the Diabetes Prevention Program online this winter. Free informational sessions are scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 and 9, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 17, 11 a.m. Feb. 8 and March 3. Learn more at ReadySetPrevent.org. Registration: 800-482-1455.
Reiki presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Former psychotherapist Sally Littleton leads a free virtual “Reiki Healing to Enhance Your Life and Health” session from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. Register through tadl.org. Contact: drsally@enlightenmentreiki.com.
Senior check-in
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network offers the Telephone Assurance Program to check on seniors’ needs and well-being. Staff and volunteers are available to chat with Grand Traverse County residents. Contact: 231-922-4911.
Fundraiser results
PETOSKEY — The Salvation Army of Petoskey collected more than $150,000 through its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign. Service clubs, businesses and individuals donated online or at physical kettles. Additionally, almost 700 children received gifts through the Holiday Assistance program.
Support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts peer support events in February via Zoom. A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays, a women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays and a peer advocacy group interacts at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Additionally, the Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group connects players through disabilitynetwork.org. More information: 231-922-0903.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department and United Way of Northwest Michigan seek volunteers for vaccination clinics at the NMC Hagerty Center. Non-medical roles include providing information, wheelchair assistance and more. Participants must wear a face mask and take a health screening before starting their shift. More information: unitedwaynwmi.galaxydigital.com
Staffer awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Disability Support Coordinator Leanne Baumeler obtained the Marion (Kit) McDonnell “Close the Disability Divide” Award. The MI-UCP presents the annual award to an individual or organization who serves people with disabilities. Baumeler is a member of the Michigan Assistive Technology Loan Committee and works to provide accessible accommodations for NMC students with disabilities.
She was previously a president of the Michigan chapter of the Association on Higher Education and Disability, a sign language interpreter, an educational interpreter and deaf services coordinator at Grand Traverse Industries.
