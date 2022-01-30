Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts interactive programs for preschool and elementary students. Museum admission is $7 each; reservations are recommended at glcm.org.
Next sessions:
- Kid’s Craft Lab: Snow Bird Collage at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3
- Storytime Adventures: “Who Will See Their Shadow This Year?” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 4
Scholarship entries due
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union accepts submissions for the annual Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship contest until Jan. 31. High school seniors may write 750-1,000 words about who they are today and who they expect to be tomorrow.
Students could win a $2,000 college scholarship. Submit entries at LMCU.org/Hutt.
School open house
LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary School- Lake Leelanau hosts an open house at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 via Zoom. The school principal, staff and alumni give a presentation and answer questions. Attendees may also obtain information about tuition assistance/scholarships.
RSVP: 231-256-9670; info@StMarysLL.org.
Locals give performance
WILLIAMSBURG — Local musicians David Chown and Miriam Pico perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Music House Museum.
The show is available online from 7 p.m. Feb. 3 through 8 p.m. Feb. 10.
Tickets to the in-person or livestream show are $25. Box office: 231-938-9300.
GTA enrollment meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy hosts enrollment meetings for interested families at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 and 21 or 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8.
Learn about 2022-23 enrollment and tour the facility. Open enrollment continues through March 10.
Call 231-932-6900 to make an appointment.
Call for stories
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Historical Society seeks family stories to go into the book “It’s All About the Water: A History of the Elk Rapids Area.”
The text will feature Elk Rapids history as well as biographical family histories. Contact the book editor at jweber4205@charter.net for submission guidelines.
Historic papers go online
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society helped put regional newspapers from 1875-1997 online for the public to freely access.
Society members and donors funded this $100,000 project. The digitization of the Grand Traverse Herald (1858-1910), a Traverse City-based paper, is next on the project list.
The newspapers are available at digmichnews.cmich.edu.
Vaccine clinic
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 provides a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at Crawford County Senior Center.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance; high-dose and preservative-free flu shots are $46. Financial assistance may be available.
Attendees must bring their driver’s license and insurance cards.
Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot.
Foundation provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Oleson Foundation donated more than $1 million in grants to area nonprofits in 2021. Grants went to the Father Fred Foundation, The Salvation Army, Child and Family Services, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, Women’s Resource Center, Manna Food Project, Good Samaritan and Benzie Christian Neighbors.
Some two-year grants were paid off early, including the Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park, TART Trails and the Discovery Center.
VA program
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently launched the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program.
The program aims to support veterans and their families who are impacted by physical, emotional or sexual violence.
Learn more at socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Index.asp.
