Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a groundhog weather predicter project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Storytime Adventures includes “Who Will See Their Shadow This Year?” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Kids can also roll cars down the ramps in the Great Lakes Room at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Fall prevention session
LANSING — AARP Michigan offers “Learn a Latte: Stay on Your Feet- Preventing Slips, Trips and Falls” at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Register for the free online session at https://events.aarp.org/LAL2-1.
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Color of Care” film screening begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Dennos Museum Center- Milliken Auditorium.
Mental health forum
SUTTONS BAY — The Northwest Michigan Community Health Innovation Region presents on mental health initiatives at noon Feb. 1 via Zoom.
League of Women Voters of Leelanau County hosts this forum. Register and get the meeting link at LWVLeelanau.org.
Managing blood pressure
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the high-blood pressure management workshop Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 1 through March 22.
Learn to monitor blood pressure, make healthier food choices, create a physical activity plan and more. This Hypertension Self-Management Program is open to all residents in Michigan.
Register at nkfm.org/HBPC, or contact 800-482-1455. The Zoom link is provided after signup.
Coffee Chat series
TRAVERSE CITY — Former NMC vice president for Lifelong and Professional Learning Marguerite Cotto leads Coffee Chats at 10 a.m. Fridays starting Feb. 3 via Zoom.
Conservationist Emily Burke shares stories from her hike along the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail.
The Feb. 10 event features Goodwill Northern Michigan Executive Director Dan Buron and Feb. 17 includes MSU Horticultural Research Station Director Nikki Rothwell.
Each chat is $10 or attend all seven for $49. Sign up online or call 231-995-1700.
Plant kit giveaway
INTERLOCHEN — ArtBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, hosts a Spider Plant Kit Giveaway. Area families are eligible to participate if they are in financial need and their child has a disability and lives at home.
Plant kits contain a jar, draining rocks, soil, baby spider plant and directions. A limited number of kits are available.
Send ArtBright a Facebook message with the reasons for requesting a kit and mark “going” on the Facebook event. Pick up the kits from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in February.
OTP play
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Laramie Project” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 9-11 and 17-18 at Old Town Playhouse. The play is also set at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12.
The production is about the killing of a gay university student in 1998. It features adult language and situations. Tickets: 231-947-2210.
Rotary grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City accepts applications for its Good Works Fund. Area nonprofits can apply if they emphasize arts and culture, human needs, education, health and safety, recreation or the environment.
The deadline for the next grant cycle is Feb. 3. Learn more and find the application form at https://bit.ly/3D3Mt3F.
Free memory tests
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free memory screenings Mondays through Fridays.
These 10-15 minute tests are conducted through a videoconference. People can also test themselves at afamemorytest.com. AFA Helpline: 866-232-8484.
