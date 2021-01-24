Librarian recognized
KALKASKA — Kiwanis Club of Kalkaska recently named Sheryl Card Librarian of the Year for her commitment to community service. Card works as an assistant librarian at Kalkaska County Library.
Narcotics discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Crime Prevention Officer Jordan Wieber presents “Let’s Talk: Narcotics in Northern Michigan Communities” at 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Attendees may bring questions. Register for the free webinar by 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Eventbrite.com.
School open house
LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary School offers a virtual open house for elementary and preschool students at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Learn about the 2021-22 school year. RSVP by Jan. 27 to dheitzman@StMarysLL.org. Contact: 231-256-9670.
Career exploration event
TRAVERSE CITY — The MiCareerQuest Northwest kickoff meeting is from 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom. The event is for ninth and 10th graders to explore local careers in agriculture, construction, hospitality, health and other fields. The virtual event is scheduled May 12. RSVP: susan.ward@networksnorthwest.org.
Small communities talk
ELK RAPIDS — Doug Griffiths, founder of 13 Ways Inc., presents “Building Healthy Communities” at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 via Zoom. Griffiths authored “13 Ways to Kill Your Community.”
Business hosts fundraiser
SUTTONS BAY — The Front Porch accepts monetary donations for The Laundry Project from Jan. 29-31. The business will match any contributions and offer 20 percent off for donors. Laundry detergent and fabric softener are also needed. The project, with support from the Leelanau Women’s Foundation, aims to provided basic laundry needs for low income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
CARES funding available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Emergency Food and Shelter Program allocates additional funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Grand Traverse County nonprofits, governments and faith-based organizations may apply if they provide food and shelter services. The deadline is noon Jan. 29. Contact: seth@unitedwaynwmi.org.
Credit union donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union donated $9,000 to support the Intense Student Support Network and the Learning Enrichment and Athletics Program (LEAP). The credit union also offered to underwrite the financial literacy program Banzai for interested classrooms. Students are assigned jobs, pay rent and taxes, receive a fake credit card and more.
Vaccine preregistration
BELLAIRE — Health Department of Northwest Michigan staff is preregistering individuals and employers in phase 1B for their COVID-19 vaccinations. The group includes police, fire department, school personnel and anyone ages 65 or older. Seniors may call 231-533-8703 for registration assistance. Veterans can contact 231-533-8499.
Senior resource
TRAVERSE CITY — The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and United Way of Northwest Michigan offer a hotline for seniors seeking a COVID-19 vaccination. Information is for ages 65 and older in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. Call 231-715-5557 to get on the list for more details and eventual scheduling of the vaccine.
Vaccines for veterans
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center offers COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans. The VA plans to contact veterans to schedule their appointments; walk-ins are not accepted. Priority groups are determined by veteran age and health conditions. Those traveling outside of Michigan should call 989-497-2500, ext. 13485, for assistance. More information: va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.