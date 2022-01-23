Voting rights meeting
MANISTEE — League of Women Voters of Manistee County presents a town hall meeting on voting rights at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 879 6074 4116. Passcode: 252465. Contact: manisteelwv@gmail.com.
Vaccine clinic
MANISTEE — District Health Department No. 10 provides a vaccination clinic from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Armory Youth Project.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Seasonal flu shots cost $37 without insurance.
Bring a driver’s license and insurance cards. Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot.
Cinema event
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosts the Bay Cinema Society starting at 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Watch the film “Singin’ in the Rain” and stay after for a discussion.
Movie tickets are free for theater members and $2 for others.
These events occur on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Flower workshop
KINGSLEY — Men’s Night starts at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Olds Floral and Design. Create a flower arrangement.
Tickets are $55 and include supplies. Questions: 231-263-7290.
Suicide intervention course
KALKASKA — Kiersten’s Ride offers an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class Jan. 26-27 at the United Methodist Church.
Participants ages 16 and older may learn about self-care, how to provide first aid to an at-risk person and more. The course is approved by the NASW Michigan Social Work Continuing Education Collaborative. Cost is $50 and includes all meals and materials. Register via Eventbrite.com.
Marriage text published
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan clergyman Jim Krupka recently penned “Make Your Marriage Unbreakable: 10 Steps to a Lifetime of Joy in An Unbreakable, Divorce-Proof Marriage.”
The paperback book is available through Amazon.com and at local bookstores.
Giving program concludes
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic recently wrapped up its 31 Days of Giving holiday campaign.
The retailer provided grants to 34 Michigan groups.
Recipients: Michigan League of Conservation Voters, $30,000; National Wildlife Federation- Great Lakes Chapter, $5,000; Grass River Natural Area, $3,500; Leelanau Conservancy, $7,500; Circle of Blue, $5,000; Glen Lake Library, $3,000; Glen Arbor Arts Center, $3,000; Little Traverse Land Conservancy, $3,000; Buckets of Rain, $7,500; For Love of Water, $10,000; Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, $5,000; Michigan Climate Action Network, $7,500; Great Lakes Business Network, $5,000; Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology, $8,000; Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, $7,500; SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, $5,000; The Leelanau School, $40,000; Inland Seas Education Association, $5,000; Lake Erie Foundation, $2,500; Legacy Land Conservancy, $3,000; Michigan Environmental Council, $6,000; Renewable Energy for Michigan, $6,000; Michigan Clean Energy Leaders Project, $3,000; Empire Area Community Center, $3,500; Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council, $6,000; Leslie Science and Nature Center, $3,500; Cherry Republic VP of Environmental and Social Impact, $50,000; Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, $4,500; Title Track, $2,000; Sleeping Bear Gateways Council, $5,000; Housing North, $5,000; Citizens’ Climate Lobby- Grand Traverse Area, $3,000; Michigan League of Conservation Voters, $45,000; Washtenaw Camp Placement, $3,500; and Providence Organic Farm, $5,000.
