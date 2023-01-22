Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features the “Rabbits in the Grass” project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
Storytime Adventures includes “Chickadees at Night” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Kids can play with blocks at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Surgery support group meets
TRAVERSE CITY — A bariatric surgery and aftercare support group meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23. The virtual session is for patients who attended a Munson Healthcare virtual educational seminar.
Learn more at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics. Contact: 231-935-2400.
Creating with yarn at Interlochen libraryINTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
History program slated in Benzie
BENZONIA — A National History Day program begins at 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. High school senior Jack Ducote presents an overview of the National History Day competition and shares his research project “Rigorous Debate, Diplomatic Failure and America’s Worst Day: The Road to Pearl Harbor.” Ducote placed first in Michigan and seventh in the 2021-22 National History Day competition.
Teachers, students and community members are invited to attend. Contact: 231-882-5539.
Story Stew at Peninsula Library
TRAVERSE CITY — Story Stew meets at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Peninsula Community Library. Preschoolers and younger kids can hear stories, sing and participate in a craft.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — Michiganders are invited to attend the virtual Kidney Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshop from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 1 through March 22.
An informational session starts at 1 p.m. Jan. 25. Topics include controlling symptoms of kidney disease, communicating with health providers and more. The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents these free sessions.
Register for free at nkwm.org/KPATH or call 800-482-1455.
Author to speak
SCOTTVILLE — Author Kevin Eikenberry presents “The Future of Work: What it Means for You and Our Community” at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom.
This is part of West Shore Community College’s Humankind series. More information: mwsanderson@westshore.edu.
Bigs receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan received $206 from the Traverse City Central High School marketing class, led by Becky Harvey.
The class started the business Harbor Hoods. Students designed and sold custom sweatshirts and beanies with $1 from each purchase going to Bigs mentoring programs.
MLK Day giveaway provides totes
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan, Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center- Literacy Hub Region 2 and Newton’s Road hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day giveaway.
Tote bags with books and STEM kits were provided to 48 libraries in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. The bags will be given to area families.
Masons get new leaders
PETOSKEY — The Free and Accepted Masons of Petoskey (Lodge 344) installed new officers for 2023.
Positions in the group include Worshipful Master Joseph Balinski, Senior Warden Kurt Zimmerle, Junior Warden Dave Thomas, Treasurer Mike Evoy, Secretary Bob Reed, Senior Deacon Neil Ahrens, Junior Deacon Robert Johnson, Senior Steward Scot O’Neill, Junior Steward Joseph O’Neill, Chaplain Steven Splan and Tiler Don Wing.
The masons meet on the second Monday of the month at 405 E. Lake St. Everyone is welcome for dinner and fellowship at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.