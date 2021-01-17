Biden series
TRAVERSE CITY — Retired diplomat Jack Segal presents “Biden’s First Three Challenges” from Jan. 19 through Feb. 2 via livestream. The weekly series also runs from April 27 to May 11. Cost is $79. Registration: ees@nmc.edu.
Support training
KINGSLEY — Paradise Township fire fighters present the International Association of Fire Fighters’ peer support training Feb. 10-12. Fire fighters, EMS providers, dispatchers, retirees, chaplains and behavioral health specialists can learn gain peer counselor skills. Learn to define a crisis, refer someone to available resources and more. The Zoom session goes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register by Jan. 19: lt3paradisetwp@gmail.com.
Community projects
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and TBA Credit Union host community projects during Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service. People are encouraged to write thank-you notes for essential grocery workers, United States Postal Service delivery drivers and warehouse employees and USPS carriers.
“Grab n’ Go” book and activity bags are available for pickup from Traverse Area District Library, East Bay Branch, Kingsley Branch and Interlochen Public Library. Hours may vary by location.
Foster care introduction
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan offers the “Intro to Fostering” session at noon Jan. 20 via Zoom. Learn more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Questions are welcome. Contact: 231-946-8975.
Suicide prevention
TRAVERSE CITY — Kevin’s Song presents the virtual conference “Equity and Equality in Suicide Prevention” from Jan. 21-23. Speakers include mental health professionals, educators and experts. Cost is $175; student prices are available. Learn more at kevinssong.org.
Health workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents the Kidney Personal Action Toward Health workshop this winter. New participants are welcome through Jan. 22. People living with kidney disease and their family may attend from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through March 5. An information session is at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
Sessions are free. Registration: pathprograms@nkfm.org; 734-482-1455.
GSRP openings
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District recently announced openings to the state-funded Great Start Readiness Program. The Michigan Department of Education waived income limits for the rest of this school year. Families with preschoolers are encouraged to apply. More information: ahayes@tbaisd.org; 231-922-6437.
Nonprofits receive awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s Cherryland Cares recently awarded $17,700 to area nonprofits: Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, Crystal Community Ski Club, TART Trails and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. Grants go toward supplying home energy efficiency kits, funding a scholarship program, giving refurbished bikes to economically disadvantaged individuals and more. Cherryland Cares granted $43,300 to nonprofits in 2020.
Laundry assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers the Traverse City Laundry Project for families and individuals with limited funds. Laundry cleaning is available from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at Eastfield Laundry on Eighth Street or 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursday at Traverse City Laundry off Garfield Avenue. Questions: 231-714-4578; apopa@nmcaa.net.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts peer support events in January via Zoom. A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays, a women’s group gathers at 11 a.m. Mondays and a peer advocacy group interacts at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Additionally, the Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group connects players through disabilitynetwork.org. More information: 231-922-0903.
