Knitting group gathers
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
Grief support event
INTERLOCHEN — The Comfort and Conversation Grief Support meeting goes from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Interlochen Public Library.
This free monthly program is part of the Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life series, which is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
TCAPS receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union recently donated $9,000 to support TCAPS. Some of the money goes to the district’s Learning, Enrichment and Athletic Program (LEAP). The remaining funds go toward the cost of dry erase markers and water bottles as well as professional development.
Tween Tuesday
INTERLOCHEN — Tween Tuesday begins at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Youth may share ideas and interests while exploring media.
Climate meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby- Grand Traverse Area Chapter meets from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 via Zoom. Email northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org. for the meeting link.
Story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to story hour at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. These weekly events include stories, songs and a craft.
Suicide intervention
PETOSKEY — Kiersten’s Ride offers an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class Jan. 19-20 at the Courtyard by Marriott at Victories Square.
Participants ages 16 and older may learn about self care, how to provide first aid to an at-risk person and more. The course is approved by the NASW Michigan Social Work Continuing Education Collaborative.
Cost is $50 and includes all meals and materials. Register via Eventbrite.com.
Baby Time
INTERLOCHEN — Baby Time is set at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Sessions include books, music and play.
Local releases bookTRAVERSE CITY — Retired trial attorney Robert Steadman, of Traverse City, penned “I Killed Sam.” The novel is based on his defense during a 1957 trial involving a woman who killed her husband after years of abuse.
Mission Point Press is the publisher. The text is $16.95 in bookstore and online.
Community partners needed
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 seeks community partners to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. All clinics will offer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as booster shots.
Businesses and organizations may sign up to host a testing or vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
Banished words announced
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University recently released its 2022 Banished Words List.
Words and phrases are chosen if they are misused, overused or useless.
The 10 banished terms are “no worries,” “that being said,” “new normal,” “supply chain,” “you’re on mute,” “deep dive,” “asking for a friend,” “at the end of the day,” “circle back” and “wait, what?”
Suggest a word or phrase to ban in 2023 at lssu.edu/banishedwords.
