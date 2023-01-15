Kids programs set at museum
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can complete activities at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
A Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Day program begins at noon and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. This includes a story.
Storytime Adventures includes “The Snowy Day” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Kid’s Craft Lab features an icicle project at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Kids can play with blocks at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Play auditions slated at OTP
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” go from 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 16-17 at Old Town Playhouse.
Roles are available for two women and six men of various ages. Performances are in April. Community members can learn more at oldtownplayhouse.com.
MLK Day event set at Opera House
TRAVERSE CITY — Building Bridges with Music sponsors “Remembering MLK: An Evening of Music, Prose and Dance” at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at City Opera House.
Performers include vocalist Joan Belgrave, R&B singer Mark Scott, spoken word artist Joel Fluent Greene, The Lisa McCall Dancers and Traverse City’s Canticum Novum vocal ensemble.
Seats are limited; face masks are encouraged. Call the box office at 231-941-8082 for tickets.
Children receive lots of books
SUTTONS BAY — Between Thanksgiving break and winter break, PoWeR! Book Bags distributed more than 25,000 books and 7,500 literacy-filled book bags to children in the 20-county area, with more than 10,000 books and 3,500 book bags going home with children in Antrim, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties.
Children selected free books and received a bag, and choose more books and writing materials throughout the year.
PoWeR! Book Bags received grants to support its work from Grand Traverse Rotary Charities; Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation; Campbell Endowment; Elk Rapids Community Endowment; Elk Rapids Area Education Endowment; Genuine Leelanau Charitable Endowment; Kingsley Community Foundation; Suttons Bay Bingham Endowment; Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation DEI; Youth Advisory Council of Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Leelanau Township; Leelanau Township Community Foundation; Benzie County Central Schools Educational Foundation; Elks Lodge of Traverse City; Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation; Benzie Sunrise Rotary; The Bui Family Foundation; The Zonta Club of Traverse City; Precision Cares; Great Lakes Energy People Fund; The Pennies From Heaven Foundation; ITC; Consumers Energy Foundation and the Ludington Meijer.
ARPA program presenters slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents a program on the American Rescue Plan Act from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Presenters from Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Crawford and Grand Traverse counties will participate. View the program via Zoom, the LWVGTA Facebook page or Channel 189 with Spectrum TV.
Art sessions at Interlochen library
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart meets from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ series
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Disrupt and Dismantle” film series shows at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Reserve seats for free at www.dennosmuseum.org/events/films.html.
Book discussion at Bellaire library
BELLAIRE — Page Turners meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Bellaire Public Library.
Book club members can discuss “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.