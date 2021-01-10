School personnel meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired hosts its next meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 13 via the Zoom application.
Registration: 231-409-5179; meadka@hotmail.com.
Academy lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts the Benzonia Academy Lecture at 4 p.m. Jan. 14 via Zoom. West Shore Community College Professor Mike Nagle presents “How Much Power Should Our Chief Executive Have?”
More information: benziemuseum.org.
Local artist displays collages
GLEN ARBOR — Traverse City artist Joan Richmond presents her collages from Jan. 15 through April 22 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The exhibition “Paper + Scissors + Glue = New Collages” features multiple pieces created during the pandemic.
View in the gallery or online.
Winter yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers yoga classes for all levels this winter. Most classes are in person, with some available via livestream.
Courses include gentle, chair, sunrise flow, beginning and teen yoga. Registration: ees@nmc.edu; 231-995-1700.
Used book sale
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Bellaire Public Library offer the Used Book Store through the library website.
All texts are $1. Purchases are available for curbside pickup within 48 hours. Checks accepted at pickup.
Email title selections to bellairelibrary@gmaill.com.
Radon test kits available
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 offers free radon testing kits in January, National Radon Action Month. Residents may visit their local office for a kit and resources about this environmental hazard.
Radon is an odorless, invisible radioactive gas found in rock and soil.
More information: 888-217-3904.
Face coverings available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to provide free face coverings as part of the “Mask Up, Mask Right” campaign.
The KN95 masks are distributed through community organizations, including the Benzie County Government Center in Beulah, District Health Department No. 10 offices, the Antrim County Building in Bellaire, East Jordan Family Health Center, Grand Traverse County Health Department in Traverse City and Northwest Michigan Health Services in Traverse City.
Call the COVID-19 hotline to learn more: 888-535-6136.
State police honorees
LANSING — Michigan State Police recently announced employees honored for their dedication and service in 2020.
Detective Sergeant Joseph McMillan, of the Mount Pleasant Post, is the Dr. Carl A. Gerstacker Trooper of the Year.
McMillan coaches youth sports and mentors married couples with his spouse.
He signed on with MSP in 2008.
Matthew Dowell, of the Alpena Post, was named Motor Carrier Officer of the Year. Dowell started with MSP in 2016 and also serves as assistant wrestling coach for his kids’ team.
He volunteers with hospice and his local humane society.
Kerri Hunter was recognized as the Floyd R. Bell Jr. Civilian of the Year. Hunter is the Gaylord Post secretary as well as a certified firefighter/medical first respnder.
She is captain of the Vienne Township Fire Department and assistant fire chief and EMS coordinator for Charlton Township Fire Department.
She joined the MSP in 1998.
