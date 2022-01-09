Kid’s programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab begins at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Experiment with stamps and make prints using recycled items. Storytime Adventures starts at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 14. Hear the tale “The Mitten” by Jan Brett.
Sign up at glcm.org.
Call for blood donors
TRAVERSE CITY — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan staff urges people to donate blood, especially type O positive or negative.
Anyone ages 17 and older in good health is encouraged to make an appointment. Bring a photo ID. Learn more at versiti.org.
Play tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for the Young Company performance of “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” Jan. 14-16 and 21-23 at Old Town Playhouse. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Attendees must wear face masks. Prices are $15 for adults, $8 for youth under 18. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Glee club performs
TRAVERSE CITY — The University of Michigan’s glee club The Friars presents its Comeback Tour at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Opera House.
Face masks are required. Tickets are $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $20 for adults.
Guided book study
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a book discussion from 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
Read Ken Wilber’s “Integral Life Practices.” Bring a blank journal for writing and drawing.
Cost is $50 for Friends of TADL, $65 for the general public.
Space is limited. The series continues Saturdays through March 5. Questions: murphyjean76@gmail.com.
Book giveaway
TRAVERSE CITY — PoWeR! Book Bags partnered with Kiwanis Club to bring literacy materials to children at Blair Elementary and Traverse Heights Elementary through the School Vacation Literacy Giveaway. Prior to holiday breaks, preschool through fifth graders chose books and literacy materials to take home.
PoWeR! Book Bags also received assistance from the Youth Advisory Council of Grand Traverse County, ITC, Meijer Corporation, community donors and PoWeR! Book Bags volunteers. Other schools that benefit include Kingsley Preschool and preschool programs at Northwestern Michigan College.
Community foundation awards
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation recently awarded more than $500,000 in grants, including $347,820 to Networks Northwest to support multiuse trail construction.
The Minger Family Endowment Fund grant recipients are City of Manistee, Village of Onekama, Friends of SMARTrails, Manistee Conservation District, Village of Kaleva, Wexford Missaukee Manistee Great Start Collaborative and Shoreline Cycling Club.
These organizations received a fall 2021 award from the Limitless Fund: Portage Lake Garden Club, Manistee Conservation District, Arts and Cultural Alliance, PoWeR! Book Bags and Manistee Area Public Schools.
Additionally, the foundation awarded a grant through the Community Response Fund, which launched in 2020 to support area nonprofits, schools and governments serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manistee Friendship Society received $6,000 to establish a mobile food pantry each month of 2022.
