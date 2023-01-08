Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events in January.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via Zoom starting Jan. 9. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. The Virtual Technology Session starts at noon Jan. 4 via Zoom. Topics include games and technology bingo. The SPIRIT Club exercise class begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Adult Peer Advocacy Group gathers virtually at 1 p.m. Jan. 26. disabilitynetwork.org/events
Call for abstracts
DETROIT — The Michigan Environmental Justice Conference invites individuals to submit abstracts for the summer 2023 event, hosted by the Office of Environmental Justice Public Advocate.
Proposals may cover environmental justice initiatives, case studies, policy and funding and other related topics. Submissions are due Jan. 9 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023MIEJ.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — People are invited to the Wool Crafting and Needlework space from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Studio space open
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts an arts and crafts studio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 11 in the Village Arts Building.
Share art and ideas with other attendees. Donations are accepted.
Story time for kids
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour starts at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 11 and 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Stories, songs and a craft are included.
Electoral College forum
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon Jan. 11 via Zoom.
The public is invited to discuss the Electoral College. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5yz82z58.
Support group gathers
WILLIAMSBURG — DivorceCare meets weekly starting Jan. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Admin Building at New Hope Community Church. This support group is for people going through divorce or separation.
Free childcare for all ages is available.
Call (231) 645-4550 with questions or for more information.
Time for toddlers
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time starts at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Interlochen Public Library. Kids ages 2-4 can play.
Call for vendors
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Woman’s Club accepts applications for its annual art fair until March 19.
The juried fair is scheduled July 19 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Proceeds support scholarships for Glen Lake High School students.
Vendors can register at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10666. Questions: glwcartfair@gmail.com; 231-412-0214.
Scholarship available
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) offers a scholarship for a college junior or senior in the 2023-2024 school year. This year the $500 award is matched by TBA Credit Union.
Applicants must be a graduate of a Leelanau County public school; be going into at least their junior year of college; have at least a 3.0 average for all college work; submit a short essay outlining career goals as well as educational, employment and other experiences/achievements and provide two letters of recommendation.
The submission deadline is April 15. Questions: 231-271-3575; bgarland@centurylink.net.
