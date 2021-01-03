Winter fitness classes
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the Forever Virtually Fit program for all ages and fitness levels. A 21-week and a 12-week session start Jan. 4. Classes include pilates, Zumba, yoga and more. Prices vary. Registration: ees@nmc.edu; 231-995-1700.
Tree recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers bike-powered Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 5. A volunteer pedals the tree to Hull Park, the local drop-off site. Pickup is available in Oak Park, Boardman, Traverse Heights, Slabtown, Kids Creek and Old Town neighborhoods. Cost is $25. Email abby@elgruponorte.org to schedule a pick up or sign up to volunteer.
League forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon Jan. 6 via Zoom.
The discussion topic is “Non-Partisan But Political, You Say? What Sets the League of Women Voters Apart from Partisan Politics.”
Email lwvleelanau@gmail.com for the meeting link and more details.
Divorce support meetings
WILLIAMSBURG — DivorceCare meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at New Hope Community Church. The group gathers weekly to provide support for people going through divorce or separation. Free childcare is available for all ages. Questions: 231-218-9765.
Local donation
TRAVERSE CITY — More than $20,000 will go to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. The funds were gathered from the 2020 Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Home Tours, which started in late October. All proceeds from ticket sales went to the local nonprofit.
Group to receive funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Spark in the Dark was selected to receive $25,000 in funding through Facebook’s Community Accelerator program.
The Traverse City-based organization is one of four recipients in North America.
Abigail McKiernan started the group in 2015 to connect people with available resources.
Toys for Tots campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — About 7,500 children in northern Michigan benefit from this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Organizers estimated they distributed 28,000 toys, including 364 bikes collected through the Bikes for Tikes program and 212 from local 10-year old Piper Shumar’s “This Girl Can” drive. Additionally, cash and online donations saw an increase this year.
Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan works with 15 human services organizations to serve Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties.
Research funding approved
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Congress recently approved passage of the Health and Human Services budget for the fiscal year 2021. This includes an additional $300 million for Alzheimer’s disease research at the National Institutes for Health.
The federal government aims to find a cure or disease-modifying treatment by 2025.
Nearly six million Americans live with the disease today.
