TC New Tech meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — TC New Tech hosts several presenters at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at City Opera House. They share a new technology item or business idea. Register at TCnewtech.org.
Railroad program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program examines the White Pass and Yukon railroad operations.
Attendees must wear face masks. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Vaccine clinic
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 6 at Crawford County Senior Center.
The seasonal flu vaccine is $37 without insurance. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are $46. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.
Many health insurance plans cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, Vaccines for Children (VFC) and other programs may be available.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers peer support events via Zoom in January.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via the Zoom application, and a women’s group gathers at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Adult Peer Advocacy Group discusses leadership skills at 2 p.m. Jan. 6.
The Spirit Club provides instructor-led exercise Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
The Virtual Accessible Gaming Social Group meets from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 8. Play online games including Among Us, Saboteur, Fortnite and others. Contact: andrew@disabilitynetwork.net.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan seeks volunteers for the Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program.
Counselors help older adults and disabled Medicare beneficiaries with healthcare insurance options. Online training and mentoring are provided, and volunteers decide how much time to commit.
Applications are due Jan. 15. Contact: strovens@aaanm.org; 231-947-8920.
School giveaway
THOMPSONVILLE — PoWeR! Book Bags hosted its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway for students at Betsie Valley Elementary School, Crystal Lake Elementary School and Lake Ann Elementary School.
Students selected three free books and received a literacy-themed bag and writing booklets to take home during their school break. Children also obtained a deck of McGraw Hill’s “Everyday Mathematics Cards.”
PoWeR! Book Bags received support from Benzie Sunrise Rotary, the Benzie Educational Foundation, the Youth Advisory Council for Benzie County, ITC, Meijer Corporation and private donors. Benzie Rotary volunteers and “PoWeRcore” volunteers prepared, packed and delivered materials to the schools.
Event supports nonprofits
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented checks to the recipients of the inaugural Jubilee of Trees for 501-C3’s.
The event collected $3,050 for 10 nonprofits: Little Traverse Conservancy, Charlevoix County Humane Society, Training Wheels Childcare Center, Raven Hill Discovery Center, Charlevoix County Community Foundation, St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Arm ORV Club, Kiersten’s Ride, Camp Quality and Helping Hearts.
Additionally, these groups received a donation from a local benefactor: Jordan River Arts Council, Jordan Valley Community Band, Leadership Charlevoix County, Friends of the Jordan River Watershed and Paddle Antrim.
