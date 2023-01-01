Weekly kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kids Craft Lab features a snowflake activity at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Snowmen at Night” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5.
Reserve a spot through glcm.org.
Bridge work
CHARLEVOIX — Michigan Department of Transportation aims to begin work on the U.S. 31 bascule bridge starting Jan. 3.
Crews will replace rivets with bolts to prepare for a 2023 structural steel replacement project.
The bridge may occasionally be opened, halting traffic for up to 10 minutes. Work is expected to finish in late February.
Library display
ALDEN — A picture disc and colored records display is available Jan. 4-31 at Alden District Library.
More details: 231-331-4318.
Historical program
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosts the program “The Church Chronicles” at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Peninsula Community Library.
View a video from last summer’s local history talks. Speakers give an overview of the history of five churches on Old Mission Peninsula.
More information: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
Tai chi course
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Extension offers Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention at 7 a.m. Jan. 10. Free sessions continue Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 9.
Register by Jan. 6 at https://tinyurl.com/mwjmvkdd. Contact: demitzch@msu.edu.
Charity program
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows accepts applications for its 2023 Charity Ticket Program until Jan. 31.
During the spring, summer and fall competitions, the 12 Sunday grand prix events will support a local organization. Proceeds from general admission ticket sales are donated to each week’s selected charity.
Interested organizations may apply at https://bit.ly/tchscharityprogram.
Teen scholarships
NEW YORK — High school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
College-bound students may submit an essay about how Alzheimer’s disease impacts their lives. Submissions are due March 1 at alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Print competition
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival seeks submissions for its annual commemorative print competition. Students in fourth grade through college in the five-county region may submit artwork using the theme “Farm Stands.”
Scholarships and prizes awarded.
Entries are due to Bulls-i, Inc., 3333 Cass Road, by 5 p.m. March 2.
Blankets for military families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks handmade baby blankets for U.S. military families stationed overseas.
They are asking for crocheted, sewn, quilted or knitted blankets. The next shipment is set for March 17.
To donate, contact 231-352-5227.
Classes for seniors
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Library of Michigan offer free online programs for older adults through GetSetUp.
Classes cover using technology, health and wellness and other topics. Learn more at getsetup.io/partner/michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.