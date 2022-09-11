Greetings from New Orleans, where thunder is rolling along the Mississippi River. There’s a banana plant with tropical pink flowers growing outside our 10-foot-tall bathroom window, and the rain is running in small streams down its broad leaves. This morning we opened pale green shutters to step onto a porch with a ceiling painted sky blue.
We’re a long way from Michigan.
While my husband and I build a house near Traverse City, we’ve been renting a home in northern Michigan for eight months of the year. The other four months, we travel. This is our second summer house-sitting across the country, and though the lifestyle was born of necessity as much as adventure, I have a hard time imagining giving it up.
I’ve grown used to living out of bags, the flow of unpacking and repacking like the ebb and flood of tides. Small acquisitions are a source of satisfaction — the breathable pouch into which I stuff my socks, the dedicated tote for shoes, and the bin which lives in our car to collect the road trip rubbish.
The recent purchase I love most is our new license plate.
I first saw the reissued blue and gold 1965 plate last winter, while driving into town on US-31. “Pure Michigan” has never meant much to me, but “Water Winter Wonderland” captures in three words everything I love about my new home state.
The plate took the No. 1 spot on my wishlist, and our car has been sporting it since our wedding anniversary last month.
Yesterday we stopped for a picnic lunch at a state park in Alabama, a place I chose from the passenger seat after a quick study of our “National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition.” We ate mustard and brie sandwiches near a pier stretching over an inlet of Mobile Bay.
It gave me great pleasure to eat that sandwich with my husband next to me, feeling the breeze coming off the bay, the car parked between us and the pier, its license plate proclaiming an enduring connection to our own water wonderland.
I’ve been thinking of water, how it is a symbol of both constancy and change.
We were on Hilton Head Island for the month of August, in a house overlooking a marsh where the water level shifts from an inch over mud to a murky depth of 12 feet, twice a day, every day. At sunset, each blade of marsh grass glows, while kingfishers and herons hunt, and fish leap into the air in a series of long jumps like skipping stones.
It was a short distance from the marsh to the beach. There, I raced dolphins while running along the sand, watched jellyfish tumble in the surf, and joined a herd of strangers to follow a shark swimming the shoreline.
On the last full moon, my husband and I took a night walk to the beach to try and spot hatching sea turtles. The ocean seemed louder in the darkness, the waves more powerful as they crashed, and the moon was dusky red as it rose. We stood for a long time, listening to the waves and watching Perseid meteors streak across the sky.
We didn’t see the turtles, but I imagined them, a first step into soft sand, looking about, instinctively moving toward the tumult.
Maybe the turtles feel as I do.
If the water is in motion, I can be still.
If I am in motion, I can be still.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.