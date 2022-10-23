I’ve only visited Michigan’s Upper Peninsula once.
Sixteen years ago, my husband and I crossed the Mackinac Bridge, continued until we saw a promising sign for pasties, ate, and turned around.
So you wouldn’t guess it from my travel record, but I have a fascination with the peninsula to the north.
I’m not alone. Three times in recent months, the U.P. has come up, unprompted, in conversation.
A friend in New Orleans who has never been to Michigan asked if there was a connection between the upper and lower peninsulas. He was delighted to learn there is a bridge.
“The third longest suspension bridge in the US,” my husband was quick to inform him.
Another friend told us his dream of a family road trip through the U.P., down to Traverse City and Detroit, then up through Canada to Buffalo.
And just a couple days ago, a new acquaintance in Denver asked, “Have you ever been to the Yooper?”
I don’t know the U.P. well at all, but even I knew this terminology was not quite right. Still, I didn’t correct him, recognizing a shared curiosity.
The U.P. exists for me through stories of others and my own visualizations of how those stories fit together. My brother-in-law and uncle-in-law going to school in Houghton and their descriptions of the winters. Another uncle-in-law sharing how he loves to be marooned at a family cabin he calls “the camp.” Neighbors who first met when they were living in Marquette.
Then there is the Great Lakes Myth Society song “Marquette County, 1959,” a regular feature on my husband’s playlists when we were first dating. The song is about the legacy of the movie “Anatomy of a Murder,” which famously brought Jimmy Stewart and Duke Ellington up north. I watched the movie several years ago and among the impressions I hold of the U.P. is a black and white image of the two stars, sitting together at a piano, in a bar crowded with local extras.
There are also the fictional stories I’ve loved through the years, starting with the Alex McKnight murder mystery series by Steve Hamilton. The first book is called “A Cold Day in Paradise”, and I can’t imagine the U.P. without seeing Alex McKnight’s version of heaven — a line of cabins in the snow, a bar with a lit fireplace, and a fridge full of Canadian Molsons.
More recently, I fell for the television show “Joe Pera Talks with You,” which approaches Michigan with the same quiet wonder I hold for my new home state. In one of my favorite episodes, Joe takes a fall drive from his home in Marquette to visit Tahquamenon Falls. It’s a gray day, long after peak leaf season, and at the end of his journey he places a jack-o’-lantern in the river. The episode ends with the pumpkin swept up in the tannin-tinted water, rushing over the edge in a sad and peaceful goodbye.
These second-hand images are about to be replaced with the real thing. I’m writing this in Colorado, but by the time this column is printed, my husband and I will be back home near Traverse City.
We’ll drive north through Wyoming, east to Mount Rushmore and the Badlands, then northeast to see Minnesota’s biggest ball of twine.
We’ll enter the Upper Peninsula near Ironwood, spend the night at the Landmark Inn, and visit Tahquamenon Falls before returning home.
Along the way, we’ll have to drop off Jimmy, Duke, Alex, and Joe. Our car will be full by then, with our own Upper Peninsula stories.
