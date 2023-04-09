Late March and early April may be lovely in other parts of the world, but in northern Michigan, it’s the time that people leave.
Most of our neighbors are out of town, escaping mud, ice-slicked trails, and rotten snow. Local shops are closed. It’s quiet.
What a surprise then, that in a microseason without much to offer, those of us who remained were witness to something spectacular.
Seeing the northern lights has been on my bucket list for decades. I have tried to see them dozens of times in the three years since my husband and I moved here. I get an alert on my phone, bundle up in our mudroom, brace myself, and walk outside in the dark to look for a glow in the northern sky.
For me, this is not a peaceful habit.
Any illusion that we humans have the lakeshore to ourselves is disabused by a trip outside in the winter night.
There are always tracks in the snow that were not there at dusk. I once noticed moonlight reflecting from something in front of me, then realized it was an equally startled skunk.
On a pre-dawn morning earlier this winter, my husband was outside and thought he heard our neighbor walking up the drive behind him. Whatever it was, it was not our neighbor.
And last month we woke up to see, on the ice in front of our home, a fully intact deer carcass. The day before, the carcass had been 30 feet away on our neighbor’s lakeshore. I am pretty certain it did not get up and walk.
When I venture outside alone, testing my courage, startling at every sound, my disappointment in not seeing the lights is always tempered by the great comfort I feel being back indoors, where it’s warm and nothing is creeping up behind me.
My original hope of seeing the lights has long vanished. But the relief is always fresh.
The night of March 23, I was getting ready for bed when I saw an alert on my phone. I let my husband know I was heading into the night and all it was hiding.
I took 10 steps in the cold air, walked back inside, and whisper-shouted to my husband. Soon we were together in our pajamas, winter coats, and boots, standing next to the frozen lake, looking up.
The lights across more than half of the sky. The subtle shifts from cool tones to reds. The curtain of greenish white before us. The speed of the flickers overhead, like the wind disturbing the surface of the lake.
The ice cracked and snapped, the white bones of the carcass reflected the greenish glow, and somewhere a coyote howled.
When we finally went inside, even our bedroom glimmered. I perched on the edge of our bed, looking out the window, unwilling to sleep.
The next morning, I read an article about the disappearance of the Great Salt Lake. The author quoted Rilke, and I recognized the poem as what I had felt looking up in the dark.
“For beauty is nothing but / the beginning of terror, that we are still able to bear, / and we revere it so, because it calmly disdains / to destroy us.”
