Five minutes before the start of the 2023 Bayshore Half Marathon, I joined the back of a mass of people. A woman behind me spoke to someone nearby.
“I thought, this is the year to do the Bayshore. I don’t know when I’ll be able to do it again.”
Another runner chimed in.
“I’m running it with my daughter. Only she’s way, way up there.”
A dozen of us laughed at the back-of-the-pack humor. We weren’t there to win. But we all had our reasons.
I signed up because the first question every Traverse City runner asks another runner is, “Have you run the Bayshore?”
It’s our hometown race. And Traverse City is my new hometown.
Getting to the start was an adventure. There were months of training in a northern Michigan winter, but my commitment was really tested the night before the race, when I set my alarm for an ungodly 4:15 a.m.
In the pre-dawn dark, my supportive husband drove me to the bus pickup at Traverse City Central High School, or rather, to the standstill traffic about a mile from the bus pickup at TC Central.
Then I joined other runners for a 13-mile ride up the peninsula. People sat quietly, looking out the bus windows at the daylight breaking over East Bay.
For an hour, we all waited in a field near the start, stretching, lining up for porta-a-potties, and discarding layers. A chorus of good natured groans rose as the start time was delayed for late-arriving buses. A young musician played a trumpet rendition of the national anthem. We assembled on the road.
Other races I’ve done have started with a voice or a gunshot or a cannon, but this time I didn’t hear anything.
Instead, from the very back, I watched a ribbon of 3,000 runners begin the long uphill before us, their heads bouncing and glowing in the rising sun. I stood for several minutes, just watching, before the momentum reached our pace group, and my own race started.
I loved that long first hill. My legs felt great and at the very top, I could see the orchards and fields yielding to the shining bay and the land beyond.
The best surprise of the race also met me at the top of that hill, as I heard someone say, “Kelly!”
It was my friend. We ran together for miles, chatting, cheering for passing marathoners, and sharing the beauty of the day.
And it was beautiful. The winding curve on Bluff Road with a view fully open to the water. The flowering trees in bloom. Parties of neighbors gathered to spectate together. Funny signs, and hugs, and volunteers handing out everything we needed.
If you were one of the kids who gave me a high five, I want you to know that your high five was magic.
The crowds built as we reached the Northwestern Michigan College campus, and as the noise got louder, I spotted my cheering husband. My pack of runners turned a corner, entered the TC Central track, and saw the big arch of the finish line.
“This is the end,” I heard the runner next to me say, a sense of wonder in his voice. I felt a flash of what each of us had done, all of our reasons, and stories, and family members who supported us, and the community who had put this race on. My community.
In the following hours there was celebrating, and there was lying down, and there was pain, but my sorest muscles were all in my face.
For 13 miles straight, I was smiling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.