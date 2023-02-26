This winter, I decided to run the TART trail from one end to the other.
Before you get too impressed, I don’t mean all at once. I mean in pieces, over time.
I began in late December, when I started training for my first half marathon. As I studied the 14-week plan, I realized I should get some pavement miles in along with my usual trails.
But running on the road, in winter, in northern Michigan was less than appealing.
Enter the TART.
Since late December, I’ve done every long run on the paved trail, starting on the eastern edge where it meets M-72 at Bates Road, and working my way west, week-by-week.
I’ve run past fields and railroad tracks, on the sidewalk past Meijer, across the gorgeous little bridge over the Acme Creek, and through the forest behind Pirate’s Cove miniature golf course. I’ve run by the airport, looped Boardman Lake, ducked under the Parkway, gazed over the bay, and reentered the forest near the Leelanau Trail.
Running it end-to-end like this, I realized that in my three years of living here, I’ve managed to see almost all of the TART. I have memories of biking, walking, running, and racing the majority of miles I’m retreading.
My fresh joy is experiencing how all those pieces of trail fit together. Small sensory moments, as I fill in the gaps, have been the best part of this project.
Like hearing my footfall on the wooden bridges through the cedar forest on the east side. The rush of the tiny waterfall under a deck on the west side. The curving view of West Bay as I finished an out-and-back, with all the buildings visible down to the boats in front of the Hagerty Center.
The people-watching has been good too, from the bundled fat-tire bikers, to the birders who thronged the south end of Boardman Lake when the ice started closing in.
On one run, I watched a woman slowly wade out of West Bay, then towel off in a leisurely fashion upon reaching the shore. I know this winter has hardly been winter, but still. It was February.
Perhaps my favorite section was the 10k spanning the solar system. It’s been an aspiration of mine to run from the sculpture of Pluto at Bunker Hill Road all the way to the sculpture of the sun at Boardman Lake, and about a month ago, I did it.
The packed ice on Five Mile Road was rough, I have no memory of seeing Neptune, and I somehow reached the sun right after Jupiter. Then I ran by Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars in the space of two minutes.
After the run, I was feeling bad for not approaching the planets in the correct order. I’ve admittedly been winging this project and neglecting to prep much with maps.
Then I thought about it more.
I don’t know when, but I am sure that at some point in the life of our solar system, a traveler could start at Pluto, pass Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, and Jupiter, reach the sun, and continue forward past Mercury, Venus, and Earth to end at Mars.
So thank you TART trail.
Amid many wonders, you’ve given me a new perspective about where exactly I am.
