What’s the last thing you tasted which was so good, it made your entire body happy?
For me, it was a cardamom bun, two weeks ago, eaten while sitting on a bench outside Lillebrors Bageri in Stockholm.
My husband and I were in Sweden for a month, and we took seriously our responsibility to sample as much of fika life as possible. So this was not my first cardamom bun. But after one bite, I knew my life was ruined for all cardamom buns in the future.
There were hints this one might be special. When I reached into the white paper bag, the bun was light and pliable in my hand, still radiating warmth from the oven.
But that first bite was a surprise. A texture more airy than a cinnamon bun, the sweetness and fragrance of sugar and butter and yeast, grounded on the finish by a burst of cool, almost peppery cardamom and sugar crystals.
Five minutes of my life fully belonged to that cardamom bun. And with those five minutes imprinted in memory, I will always be able to return to that bench, sitting knee by knee with my husband who was silently devouring his own pastry, the background hum of Stockholmers speaking Swedish as they walked home along the cobblestones, the long view down the hill of buildings painted in ochres, oranges, and rose.
I will also always be low-level plotting to physically return to that bench, that street, that cardamom bun.
I don’t expect to have moments like this every time I travel. Part of their pleasure is that they can come at any time, with any meal, any snack, anything new. Or not come at all.
But I can think of a half a dozen memories like this without trying too hard — in Shanghai, hot salty bing, made and served streetside along with steaming soy milk ladled from an enormous pot, the warmth of the soy seeping through the plastic cup. Two dozen oysters, a glass of rosé, and a blue bottle of water perched on a wooden table near the bay in Cap Ferret. At sunset, a bubbling cheese focaccia served on wax paper, with the sound of boats gently rocking in their moorings in the harbor of Camogli.
Or, the last overseas food memory I made before it all shut down. A starfruit I picked from a tree and ate on a beachside trail in Nuku Hiva.
Of course there have been extraordinary food moments in the two years since I moved to northern Michigan.
It is with no small amount of appreciation that I remember the first burrata from Buzzelli Foods east of town, the first “I Need a Miracle” slice from American House Woodfired Pizza in Elk Rapids, and the first “Inflector Gadget” sandwich from Lake Street Market in Boyne City.
Fresh cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce and a charred crust, a specific proportion of spicy deli meat and Italian dressing, all making this Midwestern place feel like it could forever be a Jersey girl’s home.
Those foods make my whole body happy with the rush of the familiar, a deeply pleasant feeling.
But there is a separate feeling of remembering, in the instant of a bite, that there is still so much unknown in this world and so much left to discover.
For the past two years, I wasn’t sure I would have another taste of that specific joy.
I didn’t realize what a loss it was until I sat on a bench in Stockholm and got the chance again.
