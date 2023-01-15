Snow removal is a responsibility I’ve accepted comparatively late in life.
Memories are fuzzy, but I believe my childhood driveway was cleared by my dad or a neighbor with a plow. Both were helped by warm-ish New Jersey temperatures. Both were not helped by me.
As an adult living in Brooklyn, my landlord managed the task. On the morning of a snowfall, I’d wake before dawn to the scrape of shovels clearing the sidewalk.
All the normal city noises would be hushed while I stayed warm in bed, several stories above the sound of people hard at work clearing the way.
Now I’m one who clears the way, specifically the upper half of our driveway here in northern Michigan.
Removing snow gives a person a lot of time to think, particularly if one is among those who choose to do things the hard way.
“Choose” may be the wrong word. I don’t know if my husband and I ever consciously made a choice to remove snow without a machine.
What I remember is my dad-in-law saying, “Hey, you’ll probably want this old snow scoop,” in October 2020. Followed shortly by, “You just have to promise to never bring it back again.”
A snow scoop, for those unfamiliar, resembles what one uses to scoop ice for drinks at a party. Only it’s 6 feet long, has a flat scraping edge, and a cross bar instead of a handle. It’s heavy and unwieldy, and I’m fond of it.
We’ve spent a lot of meditative time together. Not much so far this winter, but I know it’s coming.
Our work starts when I grip the bar underhand, hoist while counterbalancing with my hip, and trudge to the road.
I like to cut in with curving diagonals, starting from the top of the sloped drive and working down in a series of criss-crosses like windshield wipers. The cleared snow is evenly distributed, and the remnants make a pretty scallop pattern.
As I work, I send gratitude toward sheltering cedars and windbreak pines. I thank whoever planted them.
I daydream about a heated driveway — and heated roads — and sidewalks and bike paths across northern Michigan — no, the state! — no, the entire country!
I consider the necessary infrastructure. Solar-powered electric coils under all new pavement? An underground network of steam pipes, like we had in New York to heat the buildings, but for snowmelt? Pete Buttigieg, are you reading this?
I watch for neighbors, who invariably fire up their gas-powered snow blowers as soon as I step outside. One neighbor’s machine, which puffs snow into the air through a little chimney, includes an insulated enclosure with a seat. It looks fun.
I wonder what those neighbors think of me, though their snow removal time is so short, they might not have time to think of anything. I imagine one of them approaching, chuckling at my snow scoop, gently offering to clear the driveway in under five minutes.
In my daydreams, I decline.
“And give up this free workout?” I say, in my head, to myself. Jauntily.
Or, perhaps,
“And give up this non-carbon-emitting, extremely good-looking, family-heirloom snow scoop?”
In other words, if such an offer happened in real life, I’d say yes.
Or maybe after multiple winters here, I’ve developed enough pride in my midwestern self-reliance to say no. I’ll probably never find out.
Realistically, until someone implements a worldwide geothermal heat pump snowmelt system, I’ll be working this driveway.
Making pretty scallop patterns, waving at my neighbors, and marveling at the series of choices which led me here, over, and over, and over again.
