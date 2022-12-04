It started, as so many good holiday traditions do, with a casual question asked on a whim.
It was 2013, two or three days before Christmas, and I was sitting in the living room of my in-laws’ house. My husband and I were living in New York then, and every other year we would fly to Traverse City for the holidays.
There was fresh snow on the ground, the air was crisp and balsam-scented, and I suddenly knew what would make this northern Michigan Christmas just perfect.
“Have you ever gone on a sleigh ride?” I asked my mom-in-law.
It must have taken longer, but as I recall, she had the whole thing planned in five minutes flat. We were in. My husband’s brother was in. The neighbors were in. And then my mom-in-law called the sleigh riding place.
They were not in. They were sold out.
And that was the first biannual cancellation of the biannual Christmas sleigh ride.
It was probably the third year we canceled that we realized we had a tradition on our hands.
In 2015, my mom-in-law booked the sleigh ride weeks in advance. My husband and I exited Cherry Capital Airport to see a lot of dirt and dead grass. Reason for cancellation: no snow.
In 2017, my mom-in-law again booked the sleigh ride weeks in advance, the snow gods delivered with feet upon feet of the good stuff, and then the temperature fell below zero. Reason for cancellation: too cold.
In 2019, my husband was sick. By 2020, we were living here, and I suppose in theory could have planned the sleigh ride, but, well, let’s just skip ahead to 2021, last year, when the unthinkable happened.
We went on the sleigh ride.
Most of us were not convinced it was happening, even as we parked our cars at the farm, and gathered near the horses and the sleigh. Surely something would go wrong. A horse would be grumpy and not want to pull our group of holiday revelers. The weather would turn. Something.
But we clambered aboard. And the horses moved. And the bells jangled. It was happening.
There were 12 of us altogether, three sets of neighbors who had been friends for decades, their adult children, and their adult children’s spouses. New Yorkers, Los Angelinos, and northern Michiganders sat side-by-side, traveling o’er the fields, and then to the horror of at least one of the younger members of our party, half the group burst into a rather loud rendition of “Jingle Bells.”
The horses seemed unbothered.
If I’m being very literal about it, which for the sake of the traditional biannual cancellation of the biannual Christmas sleigh ride, I am inclined to be, I will say that this was technically not a sleigh ride. There wasn’t quite enough snow, so as we descended into the white pine woods where a campfire and hot chocolate awaited, we relied on several sets of steady wheels instead of a pair of runners.
So our streak of not going on a sleigh ride is preserved. But, in fairness, I can’t say we canceled either. And as much as I enjoyed the laughter we all shared every two years about whatever the world had thrown our way this time, I enjoyed the camaraderie of the “sleigh ride” even more.
Whatever surprises await you in your own traditions this season, in Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, Christmas, or marking the New Year, I wish you the joy of knowing that things don’t always work out, and that anytime they do, it’s a miracle.
Happy Holidays, Record-Eagle readers.
