Last March, my husband and I sat in a lounge at the Honolulu Airport, and wrote a list of cities.
Borders were closing, flights were being canceled, and everyone on the news was saying, “Stay home.”
But we didn’t have a home.
After 13 years living in Brooklyn, we’d begun a new adventure of house sitting around the world. We’d given up our apartment. Our things fit into suitcases. We’d been to France, Italy, Australia, and the Big Island. We had plans in the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Jordan, and Dubai.
Plans, we now realized, which would not happen.
People sitting around us ate food from the lounge buffet. Some talked on phones and looked worried. Before we sat down, we washed our hands, mentally singing “Happy Birthday” twice. Then we wrote the list of cities — places where we could go to wait out the storm.
Hilo, where we could stay with a dear aunt. San Antonio, where we could help my family with childcare. Traverse City, where my husband’s family lived. Where my husband grew up, and where we got married. Where I’d swum every summer, and built a snowman every other Christmas.
We’re not the only people who decided, in this strange time, to head to northern Michigan.
An article printed in this publication on Oct. 3 highlighted the hundreds of new postal service forwarding requests from California, Illinois, and New York. On social media, people post that they’ve recently moved to Traverse City, then ask for advice on buying snow tires and making friends.
Some people, like my husband, are returning to their childhood home. A return made possible by remote work options or expedited by a new sense of what’s important.
Others, like me, are living here for the first time. You might call us imports, newly arrived with a perspective formed elsewhere. I call myself a transplant, ready to grow roots in this land.
All of us who made this choice share a unique experience. What it’s like to find community in northern Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. What’s hard, what’s lonely, and what’s magical.
I hope, in this column, I can document that feeling. Especially the magic.
It was in moments of magic, as we sheltered, that Northern Michigan became home. The first morning here, when I watched snow falling over the lake. Running on country roads, passing fields and barns, and seeing fruit trees grow green with buds. Listening to the whine of mayflies at dusk, the chirp of chickadees, and, for one night in May, the mournful call of loons.
Our sense of connection deepened as we met neighbors. Runners who smiled and waved. The stranger who shouted from his deck that he’d just seen a bald eagle overhead.
The member of my mom-in-law’s book club who offered us a place to rent and shared her delight when we decided to build a house nearby.
As my husband and I caught up with friends on Zoom, most conversations started the same way.
“You must feel so disappointed to cut your trip short.”
And then we’d spin the laptop around, and they’d see the lake on their screen, and they’d understand why our answer was no. We weren’t disappointed at all.
We got to stay in different countries, to meet kind and generous people all over the globe. We know how rare this experience is and how privileged we were to live it.
And we know how lucky we are, at the end of all our traveling, to choose our favorite place of all and call it home.
