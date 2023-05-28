This morning the sun is a fiery red-pink.
When I saw it, I wondered for a moment if it was the moon. My husband said the same. We’re not used to casually observing the sun as a sharp-edged circle of rosy light.
The first time I ever saw the sky like this was in August 2020, my first summer living in northern Michigan. Then, as now, I found the diffused warm radiance beautiful.
I like the way the filtered glow brings out other reds. I pause to watch shadows play with a patch of sherbet colored light on the floor. Barns have never looked so lovely.
Back in 2020, I was curious about the cause, then amazed to realize it was from the wildfires out west. But that made sense. I had moved closer to the west, and, therefore, I was seeing smoke from western wildfires.
Later, I learned the same smoke was also visible from my old Brooklyn block. We are not the only ones waking to a coral sun.
As I sipped a cup of coffee this morning, I read an op-ed in the New York Times on the health impacts of wildfires and woodsmoke. Then I skimmed the comments.
“We had hazy skies in Central Vermont all last week.”
“Over our Lake Ontario … a ghostly haze that has lasted for days.”
In Washington DC, there were pink skies. In Seattle, there was smoke. In Las Vegas, clouds to the north were tinged with red. The comments lapped in like the tiny waves on the lake outside my window.
I’ve written several articles for the Record-Eagle in the past two years about the discoveries of invasive species in the Chain of Lakes. Quagga mussels in Torch Lake. New Zealand mudsnails in Grass River Natural Area. Round gobies in Elk Lake. In writing these stories, I’ve learned from ecologists about the concept of a shifting baseline.
A shifting baseline is a sort of logical fallacy. We humans compare the current state to the way we remember it used to be. But what we’re remembering may itself have been a big change from the way it was before.
I’m new here. So I don’t know Lake Michigan without a carpet of quagga mussels. I don’t know the turquoise color some older family members talk about when they talk about Elk Lake.
I don’t know a northern Michigan summer without a raging party on the Torch Lake sandbar, without a thrum of traffic on Grandview Parkway, or without the occasional hot pink sun. To me, it has always been like this.
Even when people stay in one place their whole lives, it only takes a generation or two for the collective baseline to shift. We are storytellers, but we are also bound by the constraint of living memory.
My future neighbors may wake up under a salmon-colored sky, see a Red Flag Warning on their tech device, and check the AQI before heading out for the day.
Just another morning in beautiful northern Michigan.
Here, it has always been this way.
