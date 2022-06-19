Last summer I learned about the shell rings which dot the coast of the southeastern United States.
My husband and I were staying on Hilton Head Island, a short distance from a preserve which contains one such ring.
On an August afternoon, we biked over.
It had been humid for weeks, and as we dismounted to hike through swampland, we were drenched in sweat.
We watched an alligator swim down a lake. We walked through a symphony of cicadas. We saw no one.
The air was still when we reached the ring. Under fan palms, magnolias, and moss was a clearing 150 feet in diameter, separated from the forest by a low, curving berm of grass-covered mollusk shells.
If not for nearby benches, we might have missed it. Still, as I stepped inside the ring, I felt the borders of time disappear.
The shell ring is ancient.
Island residents began building it 4,800 years ago, with construction continuing for 900 years.
When sea levels dropped, everyone left.
For one thousand years, the shell ring sat alone in the forest.
Then — for me, this is the most remarkable thing — people came back.
To quote a recent paper in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology, “The serial reuse … suggests the ring had become a memory anchor that was incorporated and reincorporated many times into the social landscapes of people living in the region over many thousands of years.”
I’ve been doing archaeological excavations of my own recently.
My husband and I are building a house here in northern Michigan, and last month we hired a company to cut a portion of woods. With that done, we decided to remove the remaining leaves and sticks on the build site ourselves.
On our first morning, as I climbed up a hill, my husband called to me.
“I found a glove,” he said.
The glove was a yellowed leather, smaller than my hand, with double stitching and a tapered wrist. It was under two inches of dirt.
“Keep it,” I said.
Later, my rake revealed a wooly paw sticking up from the earth.
I crouched, cringed, gripped the paw, and pulled out a nearly unrecognizable plush toy sheep.
Once I could breathe again, I wondered if a neighbor might recognize it as a lost friend.
Then I further considered the trauma of witnessing what had become of the creature. The sheep received a gentle transport to the trash bag.
On our final morning, my rake snagged short with a clang.
“Um, I might have hit a pipe?!”
My husband walked over as I exposed a length of rusted metal. Spying an end, I hoisted the heavy rod until it stood as tall as myself.
“It’s a digging bar!” my husband said. “My dad has one like this.”
To our knowledge, the land we bought two years ago has never had a house.
Before people planted trees 70 years ago, it was farmland; before that, a maple and beech forest.
Still, the glove and the digging bar are two of a dozen unearthed artifacts now forming a collection on top of our woodpile.
They remind us of the role we play with respect to this place.
Lately, some family members have been asking me how long I can call this column “New in Town.”
I usually joke in reply. But my belief is that even as I feel at home in Michigan, I can keep claiming the title.
No matter how long I live here, I will still be the newest link in a long chain of people who have walked this land before me.
