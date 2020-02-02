TRAVERSE CITY — It’s an area that long has been used for healing — one a recent development aims to continue.
The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park is part of the former Traverse City State Hospital property — property that included a working farm that fed patients and employees.
“There’s so much research now to show the medicinal, physical and emotional benefits of working in gardens,” said Karen Schmidt, acting executive director of the Botanic Garden. “That’s the reason we’ve really focused on healing as a mission of the Botanic Garden.”
The Healing Garden represents that goal, said Schmidt, who also is chairperson of the Botanical Gardens Society, the nonprofit that helps run the garden. An anonymous $450,000 donation last year allowed them to begin constructing the Healing Garden, she said.
The project is expected to take three years. Plans for the 2-acre Healing Garden include a labyrinth, Native American medicine wheel and medicinal hillside garden.
Labyrinths cut across many cultures over the last 4,000 years and historically have symbolized, or been used in the treatment of, emotional health, Schmidt said. The stone labyrinth, consisting of 26,000 hand-cut paver stones, was installed last year.
The Native American medicine wheel is the next big feature to come, with plans to install it later this year, Schmidt said.
“We’ve been working with different members of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (to create the wheel) because it’s important to be authentic and honor their culture,” she said.
Wrapping around the labyrinth and wheel will be an 18,000- to 20,000-square-foot hillside garden filled with medicinal plants, Schmidt said. Plants include those native to the area, as well as some from Europe or Asia, she said. That part of the project is set for 2021, Schmidt said.
Fitting right in with the concept — but available much sooner — is an herbal apothecary class where participants will learn the basics of growing and making their own plant-based medicine.
The two-hour class, led by Patti Travioli, is scheduled for this coming Saturday. Travioli is the proprietor and horticulturist at Heartwood Forest Farm, a USDA-certified organic herb farm in Cedar, as well as an at-home herbalist.
Apothecary is an older word, but it basically refers to a medicine cabinet — but one in which the contents are plant-based, Travioli said.
“A lot of people don’t want to bother with making their own tea or salves or tinctures, but it is pretty easy and that’s what I hope to share and show people,” she said.
Growing the ingredients isn’t any more complicated than any other plants one might grow in a garden, Travioli said. Each plant has certain preferences — like the amount of shade or water it responds to best — and learning those can help, she said.
“Of course, everyone has their own take on how easy gardening is,” Travioli joked.
Plants like lavender, wormwood, cayenne pepper, basil, oat straw and dandelion all can be used to make herbal medicine, she said. There’s also peppermint, used to calm stomachs, and purple coneflowers, which can help boost the immune system, Travioli said.
Such plants can be turned into tea, infusions, salves and tinctures, she said. Tea is just drying and storing the plants; infusions are allowing herbs to sit in chosen liquid for a month and then straining the leaves; salves are made by using infusions blending with, for example, beeswax; and tinctures typically are infused in vodka or apple cider vinegar, Travioli said.
“Every plant has its own kind of recipe for making,” Travioli said. “It’s not real time consuming, it’s just knowing the steps and then a lot of waiting in between those steps.”
But not all plants and herbs have the same effect on different people and anyone considering herbal medicines or supplements first should consult a medical professional like a doctor or clinical herbalist, Travioli emphasized.
There’s so much information on the internet that it can be difficult to discern what is a reliable source, so discussing the matter with a health professional in person is best, she said.
“I think that if people think about what they eat and drink, like, oh they drink tea or they eat this, it all is derived from a plant, or the majority of it is,” Travioli said. “They may be surprised to learn how much is in their own backyard.”
