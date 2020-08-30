Those incomplete thoughts and unwritten thank yous weigh on most journalists, me included. They’re like a mental and emotional anchor that builds mass over time, tugging at us in the middle of the night, or interrupting the placid moments between deadline and bedtime.
Most of my incomplete passages are addressed to the people who somehow had the time and patience to teach me to be a better journalist, or a better person. Sometimes both.
They’re unfinished conversations that, for one excuse or another, we set aside for another day. Unfortunately, sometimes that day never comes, and the things we need to say hang with an eternal ellipsis.
My last conversation with Kathy Brown is one of those I regret not making time to finish. Kathy died Aug. 12 from complications of cancer she spent the past two years struggling against. She was the kind of community journalist I will spend my career working to emulate. She was the kind of person who persistently underestimated her impact on the world, so much so that she would’ve protested the front-page obituary printed in the newspaper where she worked for the past 37 years — the kind of treatment typically granted to former governors and longtime local dignitaries.
Kathy taught me that becoming a good journalist is rooted in being a good person. And she was the best.
I met Kathy, known as “KB” to just about everyone, in August 2005. I was a snot-nosed photojournalist, and she was in her second decade working as the sole sports reporter at the Gillette (Wyoming) News Record.
Our first assignment together was a Friday night football game at the local mega high school. She was unlike any sports reporter I had encountered. KB insisted on working the sideline of every game, rain or shine, because, she contended, the journalists who sit in the press box miss the real story. For KB, key plays and star players were only a fraction of the news. She knew, in high school sports, the most important stories often happen off the field and outside the spotlight — the tales of struggle and triumph that aren’t reflected in scores and stats.
It was an ethical commitment for KB to look away from the action, to talk with people who don’t often seek or receive recognition, to make sure every player on a team received mention in at least one of her stories each season.
And in hindsight, maybe KB saw a little of herself in each kid she interviewed.
KB never sought the spotlight and didn’t have much use for awards. A few years ago she famously said, “I guess it means I’m doing OK at the job,” after the Wyoming Press Association named her “Veteran Journalist of the Year.”
She lived for her community, and the kids who, win or lose, lined up to talk with her after their games, just as their parents had more than a decade earlier.
I left Wyoming in 2013, in many ways a different journalist thanks to KB. Yet, somehow I never managed to tell her as much.
We parted ways on my last day in the newsroom with a somewhat typical “don’t be a stranger” chat I had heard dozens of times as young journalists departed for bigger gigs.
I went home to pack a moving truck, and she headed back to her desk to punch out a few stories before her bazillionth deadline.
In the years that followed, I often rehearsed the things I wish I’d said that day. I wondered whether KB, in a fashion she mastered during decades of avoiding the spotlight, would’ve changed the subject. I wondered if down deep she knew she was a damn good journalist, and I was better for my time spent alongside her on the sidelines.
Last fall, I was dispatched to Wyoming to report a story for a magazine about the state of local journalism in the town where I started my career. The town had changed a bit, as boomtowns tend to do, but the newspaper was the same. KB’s desk was the same — a mountain of notebooks and papers, some probably as old as me.
But she wasn’t there.
For the first time I can recall, I walked into the News Record newsroom and Kathy Brown wasn’t on the job.
She was sick, too sick to work, and she wouldn’t get better.
A few weeks ago, when I learned KB had died, I revisited the things I wish I’d said. Maybe they’re things she already knew.
But I wish I hadn’t allowed them to linger unsaid.
