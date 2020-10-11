In a weird way, I welcomed the chaos of the first week of school this year.
Not the virtual kickoff to the school year just after Labor Day — no offense to all of the hard-working teachers in my life — the actual first day of school. The one our 5-year-old son waited for all summer, and chattered about every time he spotted a yellow school bus during the past two years.
I found myself unexpectedly relieved on what, under normal circumstances, would’ve been a pretty sad day. That’s because I thought it might not happen, that our youngest child wouldn’t get the opportunity to stand in front of our house for a first-day picture with his older brothers. That he wouldn’t experience that first step toward being a “big kid.” Toward independence.
Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t ready for that step. Then again no parent really is ready to watch their last, or only, kid cross a milestone like that.
And this year in the midst of a global crisis — which will remain unnamed here for all our sake — there is plenty of worry about our kids’ health and safety as they return to school and friends. But none of those things mattered as I stood next to him at the end of our driveway and the school bus broke into view at the bend down the road.
He had been awake for hours, bubbling with excitement.
Those first days always seem to run a little more smoothly than our typical school mornings.
I have been the predawn parent for most of the past dozen years, and our daily circus is a dash of science, a bit of luck and a lot of chaos. Ushering three boys out the door each morning is not at all like herding cats. It’s like trying to catch goldfish bare handed.
Get your bag, put on your socks, brush your teeth and about a dozen other nudges run on a near-continuous loop from my mouth between 6 and 8 a.m. Then there are the daily curve balls: Where are your pants? What is that on your shirt? Whose underpants are you wearing?
More than once I have sent one of our boys to another room fully dressed to retrieve a pair of shoes only to have him return without pants, shirt or socks.
Each morning is a series of Sisyphean tasks — no progress lives long.
Still, the first school days usually work a little differently. The boys are driven by the excitement of new experiences and friends. They practically send themselves out the door.
I’m usually driven by a fear of messing up that first experience, so no little detail waits for tomorrow. It felt especially important to us all this year.
So, at least for that first morning, we were all up early, ready to go, bags packed and standing at the bus stop far earlier than necessary. We talked about the friends they would see. About the teachers they would finally see face-to-face.
And as we stood there waiting for that bus to rumble to a stop, I thought about how close we came to missing this milestone.
No, this time I wasn’t sad or anxious as I let go of his hand and watched him take those giant steps onto the school bus for the first time.
I was relieved.
Email Executive Editor Nathan Payne at npayne@record-eagle.com.
