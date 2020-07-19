The offer was tempting.
A ride home from a coworker in the middle of a northern Michigan monsoon was hard to resist. He wanted to save me from a 5-mile pedal on my mountain bike that no doubt would leave me sloshing in my shoes.
I turned down the thoughtful offer. He smiled and said “suit yourself.”
And I lived to appreciate my decision.
My twice-daily jaunts through city streets and along a 4-mile stretch of the TART trail have become worth far more than dry clothes, saving gas, or shedding a few pounds.
That last one is laughable — I gained four pounds since I started riding 10 miles daily.
Anyone familiar with me knows I’m far too committed to enjoying life to reverse the advanced case of “dad bod” I developed during the past decade. If you’re not familiar with the term “dad bod” picture former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Not in his days playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. No, we’re talking 71-year-old Terry Bradshaw — a physique that hints at some athleticism in the distant past, fitness shrouded in bacon cheeseburger love handles.
There’s probably a six pack in there, but it came in cans.
About two dozen days into the routine I found myself still trying to define the exact purpose for what is quickly becoming stubborn all-weather riding.
The first week was easy, a fun 30 minutes each morning with one of my sons who spent a sunny June week in Norte bike camp. We rode the 5 miles to the Civic Center each morning talking about all the adventures we want to have before snowflakes turn another page on life in northern Michigan.
His checklist mirrors the kind of escape from our current reality I’m relieved to hear my 9-year-old recite. Bike camp. Fishing. Nightly swims. Days at the beach. S’mores. Walks in the woods. Mornings watching cartoons. And afternoons playing with Hotwheels.
Somehow, all my worries — deadlines, the pandemic, the economy, our family’s health — haven’t crept into his life. Those minutes spent talking about kid things, about routine summer pasttimes, elbowed those weights off my shoulders even if just for a half hour. When camp was over, I felt an urge to keep riding.
At first it made sense to skip the teeth-gnashing end-of-day traffic that seems to plague our roads. Even my office chair-weak legs can cut from downtown Traverse City to the trailhead where I park in half the time it would take to drive. Now it’s something different, something worth wet shoes.
As I huffed my way through downtown and into neighborhood streets last week in a warm afternoon drizzle, I wasn’t sorry for passing up a dry car ride. I passed the same intersections, nodded hello to the same neighbors, and cut onto the same quiet stretch of path.
I began to realize why I keep riding, why I will keep riding.
A few miles on a bike each morning and evening has become something normal, even in the throes of upheaval that surrounds us. Time to think, or not think. Time to relax.
Routine.
