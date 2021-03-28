The more dependent upon technology we become, the more we seem to lose our way.
At least that’s how I have felt for at least the past few decades. The technological clutter on the ol’ life map seemed especially thick during the past year.
Working through constant upheaval presented by the pandemic has been a chore. Isolation from friends and family piles on heartache. And keeping stability for our children in an unstable world takes as much work as a second, sometimes third job.
Maybe that’s why, in late February when I needed a little stability, I took a few hours to look up.
I hadn’t stared at the stars in months, and it had been much longer since the last time I stood gazing skyward until my neck hurt. I’m not quite sure what I needed to find.
Probably the same thing I always search for in uncertain times: a reminder that our universe is vast, and our problems small.
It seems many of us have lost that perspective as we become perpetually plugged-in for hourly doses of the crisis du jour.
That February night the bite of single-digit temperatures settled in and my three sons and I listened to the groans of new ice forming around us on a frozen northern Michigan lake. We plunged our hands deep into our pockets and shivered a little as we found Orion and the Big Dipper.
As I muddled my way through explaining the galaxy and the wider universe to my 6-year-old, I tried to remember how my dad described the constellations to me when I was young. My brother, sister and I would lay in the grass on the hill behind our house during late summer nights taking simple astronomy lessons from our parents.
They taught us how to find seasonal constellations, and how to tell the difference between planets and stars. They also taught us how to spot satellites as they plod their way across the night sky.
But for me, the science always gave way to wonder. Later that wonder gave way to perspective.
Maybe that’s why as my wife, Kate, and I moved west to start our careers and choose our own path in life, we spent a lot of time looking at the stars. We pulled to the side of dirt roads on the high plains of Wyoming to sit in the bed of our pickup truck and watch meteor showers.
We stayed awake long into the evening during camping trips in the Big Horn Mountains to watch constellations dip below rocky peaks. We awoke early and drove away from town lights until the inky black sky touched the horizon.
It was during those times, when we were thousands of miles from the safety and security of family and friends, I found the world feels a little smaller when looking up.
For thousands of years, people around the globe have navigated both land and sea with the aid of those same points of light that dot the darkness.
I often stared at the stars imagining the people I miss the most were somewhere safe looking up at the same time, seeing the same stars.
Those points of light provide something constant even in the most uncertain times.
And these days, we all can use a little stability.
