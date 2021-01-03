Turns out a “big fish” story in the making has a particular and distinct sound.
Most fishermen have a few of those tales of a freshwater Moby Dick in their back pocket. The 4-foot-long monster that got away. Or the behemoth pan fish nobody thought to snap a picture of before it fell under the fillet knife.
Retold time and again, the details and drama age like a fine cheese, ripening over the years to carry a familiar aroma, the whiff of a special recipe of truth-rooted tall tale. It’s a fairly precise mix — one part truth, two parts bovine excrement.
But the sound.
I hadn’t thought much about the sound until last weekend while standing on an ice-covered northern Michigan lake catching sideways glances from a few other nearby early-season fishermen.
The three-part performance begins with building drama, usually a shout of “I’ve got a fish on, and it’s a big one,” followed by a bunch of scurrying as everyone nearby who isn’t reeling in the next state-record bluegill moves for a better view.
In this case, it was the commotion of three fishing partners all dropping their lines when James, my 9-year-old son, shouted that he hooked a “giant” fish. Anybody who has spent much time fishing with kids knows the definition of “big” varies wildly. A day earlier he had the same reaction to what turned out to be a 3-inch sunfish. Nonetheless, anytime a kid catches a fish is exciting, especially because most fishing parents spend little time actually fishing.
Most of my big ones these days are caught vicariously through my children, my role mostly as the support crew and fixer.
Heck, most days simply keeping a baited line in the water long enough and still enough to attract a fish or two is an accomplishment.
So, hooking a lunker is tantamount to winning the lottery.
During the next act the tension peaks at that make-or-break moment when the fish flashes near the surface — often the first and last glimpse as it darts back into the deep, more often than not snapping unkempt fishing line or poorly-tied knots.
James was right, he did have a big fish on his hook. In fact, it was one of the biggest perch I had seen come from that lake. And it bucked and flailed hard enough to break the line as he lifted it from the water.
That perch was so fat it made an audible thud when it hit the ice, the hook and frayed line whipping from its lip. It was the biggest perch of the day, likely the biggest I will see this season.
Finally, there’s the ridiculous celebration, a kind of flannel-clad endzone dance broadcast at full volume into the placid wilderness regardless of whether there’s an audience.
In James’ case an actual dance followed his celebratory cheers — an eruption that seems almost involuntary.
In hindsight, it’s a bit ridiculous, but I have blasted that shouting, whooping and celebration into the mountain wilderness while fishing alone in remote streams, miles from the next human. Or into the muffled winter air while sitting alone in the solitude offered by an ice-covered inland lake.
But I realized Sunday, of all the big fish stories I have accrued during the years, the only ones I enjoy retelling are those involving my favorite fishing partners — my dad, my three sons and my father-in-law.
Somehow those celebrations simply feel better as a chorus, not a solo.
And, in the end, big fish stories without witnesses are just tall tales.
