TRAVERSE CITY — If you have plans to ‘terraform’ the Red Planet or embark on a cross-country train adventure, head down to the main branch of the Traverse Area District Library.
Reservations may be required.
A little more than a week into offering board and tabletop games for checkout and the shelves of the former Gift Shop under the central staircase look picked over and bare. That’s a good thing.
“It’s gone really fast,” said teen services assistant librarian Colleen Hatch, the driving force behind the addition of game checkout at TADL. “Some of them have holds already so when they come in, they’ll go right back out.
“I’m thrilled. It’s been a lot of work, but I’m excited about the response.”
“It’s great,” added library director Michele Howard. “We heard other libraries were checking out board games. We’re always looking for more services that patrons are interested in.”
The program in the atrium of the main library began on Jan. 20 with 60 games. Hatch added 10 games to the collection and by mid-day on Jan. 27, only 29 of the 70 games available were on the shelves.
Mason Godin, a 12-year-old sixth grade student at Traverse City East Middle School, was excited to generate some of the early response.
“It’s cool,” said Mason, whose father Jeff works in the technology department at the library. “Then it you don’t have the game, you can just check it out if the library has it.”
The younger Godin first checked out Terraforming Mars, a game he’s never played before. “It looked fun,” he said.
Mason hasn’t played Terraforming Mars yet.
“We looked it up and they said average game play was two hours,” Jeff Godin said.
Mason Godin returned later and checked out the popular card game, Munchkin. He’s got his eyes on other games as well.
“We’re starting to make a little bit of a wish list, the ones we want to check out next,” his father said.
Hatch said the library has about 100 games available, some of which are still being prepped. She said “a significant amount” of games were donated by companies eager to get their games in front of consumers.
Games are checked out for two weeks and can be renewed up to four times if no holds are in place. The late fee is 25 cents a day, comparable with other non-book items. Hatch said some popular games like the train adventure Ticket to Ride have multiple holds already.
Each game comes in a plastic box with instructions and a list of materials. Cards are placed in protective sleeves.
Each tabletop or board game includes a sheet listing the number of players, age ranges, style of game and average play time.
Each comes with a complexity rating from 1-5. Each also has a QR Code with a You Tube link with visual instructions.
While tabletop or board games at first glance don’t seem to be part of a typical library collection, Hatch and Howard disagree.
Hatch said games teach critical thinking skills as well as problem solving.
“With all the technology, it’s nice to sit down face-to-face and do something fun,” she said. “It’s cool to see those skills applied to something fun.”
“There are all different kinds of literacy,” Howard added. “We’re trying to foster those kinds of learning and games fit right in.”
Game checkout is part of TADL’s Library of Things (www.tadl.org/things) cardholders can check out. Also available to patrons are musical instruments and STEM (Science, Technology, Math and Engineering) kits. The Kingsley branch also offers baking pans for check-out.
As of Jan. 27, TADL has a 3-D printer available for patrons.
Cost is 10 cents a gram for the filament. Sixteen colors are available. Patrons can download plans for the 3-D printer.
Howard said the Library of Things is part of TADL’s year-old mission statement about personal growth and literacy.
“Part of our mission is inspiring curiosity,” Howard said. “Kind of like games, (the 3-D printer) is not a traditional library service. It may not be a typical literacy, but it’s a literacy people need.”
“Libraries are more than books. We’ve always been more than books, but this is next level.”
