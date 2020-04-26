TRAVERSE CITY — Cameron Yancich-Buchan is the author, illustrator and “publisher” of six chapter books.
He wrote them over the course of a few weeks at his kitchen table in Traverse City, starting around the time schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The books aren’t too long — about six- to eight pages each — but considering Cam turned 6 on March 24 and hasn’t yet started grade school, it’s certainly an accomplishment.
“I like having something to do,” Cam said when asked why he enjoys writing. “Also, I like reading chapter books, so I made chapter books.”
Cam began reading chapter books last summer — some recommended for ages 7 to 10 — and has been hooked on them ever since, mom Jessa Yancich said. He reads a couple chapters by himself every day, she said.
Books about monsters are his favorite, Cam said. That’s why he came up with Bono, the main character in the first four books.
Bono is a monster who likes cars, has lots of friends, lives in a cave by the sea and is shaped like the number 7, Cam said.
The other two books tell the story of Zombin, a monster who likes popcorn, has four legs, two arms, one head, two eyes, one nose, one mouth and hair just like humans, he said.
“The four legs is the difference,” Cam explained. “It’s double our legs.”
The stories are all Cam’s own doing, Yancich said. He’ll ask for help spelling a word once in a while, but that’s about the limit of assistance required, she said.
“He’s extremely creative,” Yancich said. “He’s a very positive young boy, always building and writing and creating things.”
Cam knew the alphabet was starting to read and write by age 3, she said. He’s in kindergarten this year, and his teacher at Long Lake Elementary has him read and tell her the parts of a story while his classmates work on learning the sounds of letters, Yancich said.
Yancich said she thinks it was “The Notebook of Doom” series — books aimed at kids ages 5 to 7 — that inspired her son to write his own.
He’s proud of his stories and believes his parents are as well, Cam said.
“I wanted other people to read them,” Cam said of his books. “So I’m like a writer, but then I want to switch my job when I grow up into a waiter.”
He wants to be a waiter so he can ask people questions in a restaurant, he explained.
In the meantime, though, he does plan on making more books — probably about Zombin, since there are only two, Cam said.
