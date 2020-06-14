For many of us sleep comes easy. Our bodies tell us when we’re tired and we effortlessly can fall into dreamland, waking up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.
But for others sleep is a battle.
For me, it depends on the circumstances of the day. Sometimes I am exhausted and can’t wait for my head to hit the pillow, falling quickly into slumber. Although other times, there are things on my mind. I play the day over in my head or anticipate the next, I think about my to do list, or on particularly rough nights examine existential issues when I should be sleeping. I just can’t wind down from the day and sleep does not come as a welcomed friend, but rather leaves me counting sheep for hours. When this happens, it is easy to get frustrated and look at the clock over and over, each time calculating how much sleep I will get if I can fall asleep “right now.” Can you relate?
Whether it is a chronic problem or an occasional occurrence, it is stressful and impacts us for the following days. So, what are some things we can do when sleep doesn’t come so easy?
Have a routine. When we establish a nighttime routine, we are helping our body to anticipate the transition. This may include maintenance such as a bath or shower, taking off make-up, or applying lotion. It might include calming activities such as having a cup of tea, reading, journaling or prayer. Whatever you include in your routine, just make sure that you do it regularly. This will help your body to recognize that sleep is coming.
Limit screen time. It is well documented that screen time before bed can make getting to sleep more difficult, as well as make us feel groggier in the morning. Give yourself space without devices before bedtime and keep devices away from your bed.
Make a list. Often sleep is difficult because of the to-do list running through our heads. Whether it is a daily to do list, plans for an upcoming venture or bigger long-term ideas; writing them down takes them our of your head and puts them in writing for later. It frees up space for you to focus your efforts on relaxing.
Meditation and breathing exercise. This is a great as part of your regular routine, or for use on those occasional difficult evenings. Your body has a built-in calming system. Focus on your breathing and develop a rhythm that feels natural. Meditation has also been proven to help with sleep because it decreases cortisol levels, increases serotonin and lowers blood pressure. It also activates parts of your brain that control sleep. Guided sleep meditations exist in apps or on YouTube that can very helpful.
Examine if you need more help. If you find yourself unable to function the next day too often, you are using substances to get to sleep at night or you are struggling with your everyday responsibilities, it may be time to seek more help. Talk to your doctor or a mental health professional to determine what other options may be available to you.
