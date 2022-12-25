Have you ever heard of the term productivity anxiety? This is anxiety related to your productivity and performance. Maybe some of the following will be familiar to you: No matter what you do or how hard you work, in your eyes, it is never good enough. That feeling that you are never doing enough, like you could or should be doing more. You are overly critical of the work you do, and you rarely feel satisfied with the work that you complete. No matter how many hours you work, it is never enough. Productivity anxiety is exhausting and can make you feel trapped in an unhealthy cycle of stress.
You may also feel shame for the things that you would consider to not be productive. Or even feel guilt if you are not “doing something.”
Even on your days off you might feel like you need to be productive. And when you are in this cycle you may never give yourself the time or space to rest or practice self-care because you feel like you are wasting time — essentially stopping you from a positive work-life balance.
This can be very unhealthy. It can lead to increased anxiety or symptoms of depression. You might also start to resent your work or your responsibilities. This unhealthy cycle can quickly move from stress to burnout.
With stress, there is an end, a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how hard it may be to get there. With burnout, there is a cycle of negativity and withdrawal. With burnout, the tank is out of gas. Signs of burnout may be fatigue, physical symptoms like gastrointestinal issues, headaches or backaches, trouble sleeping, changes in diet, lack of enthusiasm or excitement for activities, and withdrawal from others.
What can we do to break this cycle?
Create healthier routines while you are at work. Maybe take a break, like a real break. Step away from your desk and take a walk. Set limits with your time. Practice mindfulness in the middle of your day. Rather than being so critical of your work, offer yourself praise for the work you complete. Treat your success and completion of tasks the same way you would for someone else. Set realistic goals for your day to day.
Use your time off to take time off. Don’t use down time to catch up on emails or voicemails. Do things that you enjoy. Actually use your vacation time, PTO and sick time. Try new things.
Even if it feels uncomfortable, try sitting and doing nothing. Find your power in stillness and silence. Find happiness outside of your achievements and performance.
Set boundaries for yourself and your time. Only check social media once per day, no work calls or emails after 5 p.m., take time for yourself, put self-care on your calendar, reflect on what you value, practice gratitude.
You are worth it.
