Practicing gratitude can help not only manage our immediate negative emotions, but also have lasting positive effects on the lens we see the world through.
Being grateful is expressing emotion of appreciation and recognition. This appreciation and recognition can be for yourself, your body, those around you, their actions or words, your community. It can be for a beautiful sky, dog snuggles or even the taste of ice cream.
Practicing gratitude can be done in many ways. It can be saying “thank you” to others, identifying what you are thankful for, or recognizing the efforts of others that you might otherwise take for granted. It could also be identifying those things within us that others might see, but we often don’t view as a valuable part of ourselves.
By intentionally and regularly being grateful you are reinforcing the hormones connected to happiness. You are training your brain to be happier and to automatically recognize those things that you must be grateful for. This will make us happier because it disconnects us from negative emotions. When the lens we see the world through is tinted with feelings of gratitude and thankfulness it also strengths our relationships, helps us feel more satisfied with our roles or jobs and makes burnout less likely.
There is much research that shows that purposely practicing gratitude increases physical health too. This is seen in lowers negative hormones like cortisol, the “stress hormone,” which can improve the body’s immune system and lower inflammation. It can also lead to better sleep.
What are some easy ways to start practicing gratitude?
Start a daily gratitude list. This is a great way to intentionally identify those things we are thankful for. Start every morning with a quick list of five to 10 things you are grateful for. It starts your day with a lens of happiness and hope. And when the day gets tough you can go back to your lists and review.
Download a gratitude app. Many apps related to happiness and practicing gratitude offer self-affirmations, daily quotes, journal prompts and provide daily reminders to identify what you are grateful for.
They may also offer opportunities for daily check-ins, which provide you the prompts for the intentional ways to check in with yourself and see the good in each day. Many are free or offer free versions or even free seven-day trials so you can find the one that is the best fit for you.
Send messages of thanks and support. Word have power. Send a message to someone thanking them for their relationship, their service, their skills or their support.
Tell someone how much you appreciate them and value their role in your life or in your community. Spread gratitude.
By practicing this daily you will start to see the lasting effects in how you view the world around you, how you treat others and how you react emotionally to stress. Gratitude can improve not just your outlook on your surroundings, but also improve your health, relationships and happiness.
