Let’s face it, as parents we are hard on ourselves.
Maybe not all the time, but it is so easy to put ourselves down for not doing enough, not being enough, not giving enough.
We put pressure on ourselves to make sure our kids are getting the absolute most of out their childhood and every experience surrounding them.
But too often the pressure that we put on ourselves is unfair and unkind to our sense of self. We push ourselves to the limits and forget to take care of us. When we are not taking care of ourselves, then how can we truly be present and available for those around us?
So, I encourage you to ask yourself questions like, “what do I need?” “what do I want?” “what needs of mine are not getting met?” and then develop a plan to address the answers to those questions.
For me, it was alone time. When I asked myself “what needs are not getting met?” I found that since the health crisis started, I was not getting any alone time. When the kids are in school or at camp, when they can go to a friend’s house for the afternoon, when they are in extracurricular activities, or when I am in the car doing my usual routine, I am getting time by myself. But that was before COVID-19.
Now, I am with my children almost all the time. Don’t get me wrong, this is a blessing. And for many parents this may not be the case and they want nothing more than time with their children. But for many parents, it may be alone time that you need. Time to reflect, time to read, time to pray, time to listen to that podcast that you have not revisited since March.
Maybe when you ask, “What do I need?” you recognize that you need more help. Don’t be afraid to reach out. When we look like we have it all together, those around us are slow to ask how they can help. But if we reach out to our partners, to our friends, to our community supports, then people are often very quick to provide in any way they can. But it starts with recognizing that need.
Maybe you need to let something go. It could be time to give up that extra commitment because you are stretching yourself too thin. Or maybe delegating a responsibility to someone else in your household or on your team.
It all starts with asking what you need. But then it takes action to address that need. Make a plan, set boundaries with yourself and others, and remember that it is okay to put yourself first sometimes. Make sure that you are taking care of you.
