Goal setting in the new year is the standard for many.
We set a “new years resolution” and intend on starting January 1st by working hard to reach those goals.
Sometimes we are successful.
But more often we make it about three weeks into the new year and something gets in the way; our emotions, our time, our bodies, our other responsibilities or just lack of motivation. When that happens, we give up quickly going back to our old ways.
Rather than looking at what needs to change starting January 1st, it can be more helpful to look at where you want to be by the end of the next year, then work backwards.
For example, if your goal is to be 20 lbs. lighter by the end of 2020, you can work backwards to determine where you would need to be by June to reach that goal.
Then look at March and determine where you would need to be by then. After that you can be more realistic in determining where you need to start on January 1st. Because it likely won’t mean six days per week at the gym, which if you set that goal it may be very unrealistic and simply set you up to fail quickly. Set realistic goals that will get you to where you want to be in a year.
Set goals that you want to achieve, not what you perceive others want you to achieve. Our friends, family and social media may play a big part in what goals we want to set. It is great to have support and use others for ideas, but make sure that the goals you set are yours. We are more likely to feel motivation when the goal is meaningful to us and our well-being. Figure out what your “why” is.
Use your support system. Sticking to new goals is hard. We get tired, we lose our focus and life gets in the way. When that happens, we need to rely on those who will support your efforts for change.
Tell those supports about your goals not simply for accountability, but so that when it gets hard you can talk about it. If you are lacking in supportive people in your life, seek out new networks of support with colleagues, old friends, community settings or through social media.
When we set goals, we are often very unforgiving of ourselves and we throw in the towel before we have really given ourselves a chance to prove we can do it. Give yourself a break, recognize that you are human, forgive yourself and keep going.
If your goal is to eliminate sweets from your diet and you eat a piece of cake, then enjoy that cake, forgive yourself and wake up the next morning ready to keep going. Don’t give up because you “cheated” and don’t beat yourself up. Simply view it as a speed bump rather than a setback. Just keep going.
