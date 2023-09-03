Teen mental health is an important component of raising your teen. Since 2001, the number of young people that die by suicide has been on the rise, increasing each year. As more and more teens struggle with depression and anxiety, it’s more important than ever that we, as parents, are aware of their struggle, and that we know what to look for and how to help treat it.
While no one quite knows why these numbers have been on the rise, many experts believe that it’s due to the increased pressures at home and at school that adolescents face. Other’s speak to the advanced knowledge of parental problems and financial concerns. Added to the higher drug and alcohol use rates, as well as the added stress that social media presents, our children are at a higher risk than ever before of facing mental health struggles.
Research shows that every 100 minutes, a teen takes their own life. It also states that about 20 percent of teens experience depression before they turn 18, and that only 30 percent of those teens receive treatment for their depression.
What to Look For
If you’re unsure how to tell if your teen is struggling with depression, some signs to look for are:
- Frequent sadness or apathy
- Crying often, especially without being able to identify why
- Significant changes in appetite
- Significant weight changes
- Changes in sleep habits
- Loss of interest social activities
- Finding themselves easily irritated
- Gets angry quickly, and without reason
- Trouble concentrating on tasks that used to hold their interest
- Doubting their self worth
- They start isolating themselves from loved ones
You may also notice extreme behavior, such as engaging in promiscuity or unsafe sex, socializing with strangers instead of making connections with current friends and family members, risky behavior such as reckless driving or staying out all night, and the use of alcohol and drugs. These can all be signs of a teen trying to self medicate, or rather make themselves feel better by filling their lives by chasing a temporary high.
How to help
Left untreated, depression becomes more and more damaging. If you’ve noticed these signs in your teen, do not wait and hope that it will go away on its own. It will not. Start by having a conversation with your teen. Do not judge, or assume. Even if you’re not sure that your teen is living with depression, the things you’re noticing are real, and could be a sign of a deeper issue. Start by telling them (not accusing them) about the things that you’ve noticed. Explain why you’re worried, and give them a chance to respond. Do not interrupt or correct them; simply let them talk until they’ve said all they want to say. Try not to ask a lot of questions until they’re done. Focus on listening, and avoid lecturing. If they aren’t open to talking, be persistent. Even if they shut down, be aware that it might just be because they don’t know how to explain how they feel. Remain present, and reiterate that you’re there to listen, no matter how long it takes.
seeking professional help
If you’ve tried all of these things, and your child is still slipping deeper into depression, it’s time call a therapist. Involve your child in this choice. Have conversations with them about what their goals for therapy will be. Let them help choose a therapist. Many therapists have introductory videos or bios online that your child can check out ahead of time. Help them find someone that they feel comfortable with. Allow them to ask questions, both of you and of the therapist.
Don’t be afraid to ask for a phone consult prior to scheduling so that your child will feel comfortable.
