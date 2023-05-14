In my early 20s, a girls’ night meant a night out on the town.
Maybe dinner, drinks, hopping from one place to another and getting home way too late.
Twenty years later a girls’ night looks very different.
Recently a group of friends and I scheduled a night together and when I got home my children asked, “what did you do the whole time?”
We talked. We literally sat together for five hours and just talked. As parents we talked about our parenting struggles and successes. We explored and learned from each other’s experiences and gained insight into different ways of parenting. One extensive topic that came up was our children’s screen time.
Many families have different views on screen time. Even when looking online you can see that there is no one-size-fits-all for what is “appropriate” for children or for each family.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, screen time for children under the age of 2 is discouraged and they recommend limiting older children’s screen time to no more than one or two hours a day.
They also say that too much screen time is linked to obesity, irregular sleep, behavioral problems such as social and attention problems, impaired academic performance, and less time in active and creative play.
But the reality is that children are on screens for longer than most families. One to two hours a day can seem impossible. Especially when we’re learning online, socializing online and entertaining ourselves online daily. So, we have to determine what is right for our own children and our families.
What is right for your family? Here are some ways to identify that:
Are there behavioral problems? Is there a lack of interest in other things? Is there impaired academic performance? Trouble sleeping? Talk to your child’s counselor or doctor to explore some of these and come up with a plan to rule out any other existing issues that may be present.
If you determine that screen time may be a factor, here are some tips to help manage your child’s screen time: Implement phone-free zones or times in your home, plan more outside activities, set specific expectations concerning the amount of screen time your child has, take away the background screens, keeping electronics out of the bedroom, not eating in front of screens, place consistent limits on the use of social media or different types of media, as well as being aware of the type and quality of the screen time they are engaging in.
Also, make sure to avoid using screens as a reward or punishment system to control behavior. This has the potential to cause children to place high value of screen time and only want more of it.
Again, you will want to do what is best for your child and your family. Don’t be afraid of a little trial and error to see what works best for your child and your family’s lifestyle. It takes time to figure out what will make a positive difference for your family.
