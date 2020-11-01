In the current normal which we are existing, it can be difficult to engage with our social networks face to face.
Over the past eight months this has been clear, forcing us to get creative in how we connect with people in our lives.
Because of the pandemic, meeting someone for coffee, as we would have in the past, may not be an option. Connecting with friends over dinner may not be safe. Attending birthday parties or family potlucks are just not as typical these days.
Many people are missing human contact. A hug from a friend is something that we may have taken for granted eight months ago but are now recognizing as an important part of our lives that we want back.
So, what can we do to stay connected and maintain the needed social supports and friendships in our lives?
Video calls have become normal for our work and personal lives. Even though some of us can’t imaging another zoom link, it is a great option to stay connected with our friends and loved ones. But this is not the only option.
When was the last time you sent a handwritten letter or card to someone in your life? This option offers an intimate way to connect with someone and sends the additional message that you care enough to take the time for them.
Handwritten letters can also become treasured tokens of affection that may be kept for years to come.
What about a phone call? We have become so accustomed to texts, emails and instant messages that we rarely get to hear someone’s voice.
Calling a friend just to check-in or chat is a great way to show someone you care and maintain that connection.
This is also more intimate than a text because is allow for the natural “back and forth” of a conversation, often leading to discussion that may have not happened otherwise.
How about gift delivery? Another way to stay connected and show others we care is to send a small gift for no reason.
Make an extra loaf of banana bread and drop it off to someone’s porch. Next time you are putting in an amazon order, find something small and have it sent directly to their address.
If you are ordering take-out, call a friend and ask what they like on their burger. These are little ways to show others that we care, maintain connection and support to others.
The current health crisis has shown us how important connection is.
As we navigate ongoing social distancing, quarantines and hard decisions about the upcoming holidays, we can still stay connected.
This means being more creative, stepping out of the box and making the effort to reach out in different ways. We need each other now more than ever.
