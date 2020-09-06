Have you ever looked back and wondered how things would be different if you would have gone for it? Taken your vision, your dream, your goal, and really went for it. Well guess what? You still can.
The vision may have changed since then. Life experience and a new perspective on what is most important sometimes changes how we envision our perfect life. But that doesn’t mean that it is too late to set big goals and chase big dreams.
Get out a piece of paper and at the top write: What do I want? That simple, just “what do I want?” Then answer that question for yourself. Whether it’s a long list of things that you want to change, discover or address, or it’s one big goal. Just write it down. Manifest what you really want into existence.
Maybe what you want is financial freedom or that job you have always dreamed of. Maybe you want to be debt-free. Maybe you want to turn your hobby into a side hustle. Or maybe you want to turn your side hustle into your full-time job. How about going for that promotion? Maybe it’s a whole new career and it’s time for a big move.
Maybe you want something more meaningful or passionate in your life. Maybe you want to write music or sing on a stage. Or you want to discover or dig deeper in your faith. Maybe you want to help others or give back to your community.
Maybe you want to be healthier. Start eating differently or challenging your body in new healthy ways. Maybe signing up for the class or making that first phone call to address something that you keep putting on the backburner.
Maybe you want to be happier. Could it be time to address the needs in your relationships? Maybe making time for yourself hasn’t been a priority. Maybe you want to buy a farm in the country and raise chickens.
Whatever it is you see on that list is your starting point and your finish line. Take that list and determine what steps are necessary to make it happen. Write out those steps, and whether it will take three months or three years address exactly what it will take to reach those goals.
Building the life you want is not easy. It takes planning, patience and care. You will likely find that the people most important to you will support your dreams. As well, you might also be an inspiration to others to go for their goals and dreams.
It’s never too late to just go for the life you want. It starts with allowing yourself the space to consider what that life could look like.
