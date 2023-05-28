As the great-grandson, grandson and son of military veterans, and as the brother of one, too, I grew up with a full appreciation for service and sacrifice. I also served.
As far as I know — at least from what I was told whenever we gathered around the dinner table to break bread – my ancestors, dating back to before the Civil War, buttoned up the military uniforms of one American service branch, or another, and because of that, Memorial Day has always been held to be a sacred day to my family.
Yes, my eyes still become misty during Memorial Day ceremonies, and my guess is that they always will until I close them for the last time. I am not embarrassed, or ashamed, of such tears. I am humbled by them.
I tend to become emotional, too, during solemn rifle salutes, the playing of taps, during military flyovers when one airplane breaks away from the others and soars into heaven to honor a fallen patriot, especially whenever I see a flag-draped coffin, and at other such ceremonies.
I recall when I stood quietly just behind my dad more than 60 years ago as we listened to the playing of taps at our annual Memorial Day ceremony near the old war memorial, just outside the old courthouse in Reed City.
Old?
To me, everything seemed so old to me back then. The veterans, who were standing tall and proud in the uniforms they had pulled out of mothballs, seemed old. That song — “Taps” — seemed old, though I still remember when my dad taught me the words to it, and their meaning. As young as I was, I understood the significance of what that song meant to my dad and to all those who stood around us.
Even now, as I sit here and write this and think back to those days, and I remember when I stood in their shadows, I understand the significance of the day — Memorial Day — and I feel how it still beats heavy in my chest.
For here and now, six decades later, I remember when I was given the brass casing from one of the shells that had been ejected from the firing of the ritual rifle team, and of how I held on to it until time and dust snatched it away from me like they do with so many other meaningful mementos of our lives.
But, I still hold tight to the brass shell casing that was given to me after a ritual rifle team fired its ceremonial salute over the flagged-draped coffin of my father in 2007. Dad had served in World War II and to me and because of that and for countless other reasons, he was my hero. And the first hero a boy should have is his father.
Memorial Day is many things, alright. It is a day filled with sorrow, with bonding memories, with rest, family gatherings, vacationing, and so much more; so much so that it has become a day of mixed emotions, or sometimes of no emotions, whatsoever. And the latter makes me sad.
So, I asked a few of my friends what Memorial Day means to them.
Anna Appledorn, who lives in Mason County, served with the U.S. Marines during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s
“What does Memorial Day mean, and not mean?” she said. “Memorial Day is not about barbecues and not about family reunions, or camping trips, or a three-day weekend. It’s about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Anna then recited a verse from the Bible, John 15:13 — “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”
“Many Americans would never understand this type of love, sacrifice, commitment, discipline, courage and bravery, unless they lived it, or had their loved one die in service,” she said. “When one enters the United States military they willingly give up their freedom to become the property of the U.S. government. They give up the freedom of when to eat, sleep, and move about freely. They live their life being told what to do and when to do it. For me, I was happy to give that to my country.
“But for some, they die while in service giving the ultimate sacrifice. I say ultimate sacrifice because they died only to experience their freedom in death as they were denied their freedom in life. They died ensuring every order was enforced, and every mission accomplished. They died in service to America and all those who call it home.
“To me there is no greater love than this,” said Anna, who every year will help place small flags around the graves of those who served, and who cleans moss and dirt from the headstones that have become aged with time. “I understand this sacrifice and take this day to grieve for them, and to remember them. They have earned my respect, prayers and remembrance. They have given me my freedom, and loved me enough to sacrifice their life for me. Memorial Day belongs to them, it is our day of sacrifice to them, to step out of ourselves for one moment and take time to love them as they loved us.”
For more than 20 years I have sat with Stan Preidis at a breakfast table and discussed and debated the day’s news, whether we know it to be true, or not. After serving with the U.S. Air Force for just over a quarter-century, Stan finds peace these days resting, hunting and farming on his property in Manistee County.
Since his retirement from the USAF, Stan has served with numerous veterans service organizations at the local and state levels, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United Veterans Council of Manistee. I have never met a veteran — and I have met and know many – who is more proud of his service and heritage, than him.
But today, Stan sees a shift — one that has been a long time coming — in how Memorial Day should be remembered, and honored.
“On Memorial Day, I cringe when I hear ‘Happy Memorial Day,’ or ‘thank you for your service,’” he said. “Memorial Day is not a day to celebrate with fireworks and parties.
“It is a day to remember those who gave their lives for their country. It is a somber time, a day for remembrance. While we sometimes include firemen and law enforcement in placing poppies on the wreath, they have their own weeks to be honored: May 14 to May 20 this year for Police Week, and October 8 to October 14 for Fire Prevention Week.”
Stan holds tight to the historic record that tells us Memorial Day – first called Decoration Day just after the Civil War because families would decorate the grave sites of their family members and friends who were killed in that war – is just that, a day to remember those who were killed in war.
It is a day to remember those who sacrificed their lives, that we might live – that simple, that sacred.
“Memorial Day is also not to honor the veterans, that is Veterans Day, on November 11,” he said. “After WWII, I feel more families were aware of what Memorial Day was for, as many had lost a relative or good friend.
“Now, with a very small percentage of families with military ties, Memorial Day has lost its meaning.”
My friends are correct.
As Anna said, “Many Americans would never understand this type of love, sacrifice, commitment, discipline, courage and bravery, unless they lived it.”
And as Stan said, “It is a day to remember those who gave their lives for their country.”
And as President Lincoln said at a cemetery that was under construction near Gettysburg, it is a time to stand over the hallowed burial grounds of those who “gave the last full measure of devotion.”
Such devotion, such sacrifice, should never be forgotten.
