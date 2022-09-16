Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2022 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Name: Katie Otterman
Business: Slabtown Cookie Company, a self-serve bakery stand with a revolving menu of unique cookie flavors, based out of Otterman’s home
Position: Owner and baker
Location: 228 Monroe Street, Traverse City, MI, 49684
How she started cooking: “I started baking with my mom when I was a kid — she would always have fresh bread when we got home from school, or cookies, or cakes. She was always working in the kitchen, and she was a stay-at-home mom.
“I was always very into the food scene, but I didn’t think it was something that I could do lifestyle-wise. I went to Eastern for journalism, moved to New York City after that and worked in classical music, and then I worked at the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C. for about 10 years. It’s different — completely not in the food world, [but] I was exposed to a lot of great restaurants, living in bigger cities.”
Slabtown Cookies’ backstory: “I had been a stay-at-home mom for about 10 years. When I got divorced, the panic truly set in, because I had my resume that was completely blank for 10 years. Then the pandemic hit, and I had two kids that needed to be virtually schooled.
I had been doing pandemic baking, like a lot of people. All of a sudden, I made some cookies, and my kids had a lemonade stand, so we put them outside. I thought, ‘I’m going to stick this on Instagram and just see what happens.’
I put everything outside in the little cooler. People could take it, kind of like a farmstand, and then it just got bigger and bigger and bigger, and here we are. I still like the size of it right now — small enough that I can manage it, but it is my sole business now.”
Finding recipes and experimenting: “The fun of [making a recipe] for me is that it can be whatever on any day. I don’t ever want to have a set menu. I want it to be creative, so I use ingredients that I have.
That’s the most important thing for me, too, because I don’t want to burn out, either. Even if I saw something on TV, or on a cooking show, and am able to tweak it, it’s really fun for me to think, ‘all these flavor combinations would be really cool.’
That’s what’s especially fun. I just want to try new things and see what people like up here, because I think people here have a fun palate. They want to try things that are new, or maybe something that’s both savory and sweet. It’s more experimental than other places, and that’s fun for me.”
Slabtown neighborhood: “My neighbors are the most supportive, wonderful people, and this whole neighborhood is so supportive and wonderful. When I first moved to Traverse City, I didn’t even know this part of town was here, and the Munson staff are unbelievable in terms of their support.
It’s such a great sense of community here. You have Hickory right there, the beach right here, and I love my neighbors.”
Impact of shopping local: “It’s everybody supporting a single mom; I can’t get through enough how important that is. The small-town support truly does change people’s lives. So, shop local. Shop near your neighborhood and buy from people that you know, because it really does change lives.”
