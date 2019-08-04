When a property owner two doors down decided to build this summer, we worried about the effects on vacation renters seeking peace and quiet at our couple’s cottage. Tucked away on 10 wooded acres along a tranquil, little lake perfect for paddling, the space is a retreat from the hustle and bustle of life for people from cities like Chicago, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.
We needn’t have worried. Almost halfway through the summer workers were still building the foundation. Giant mounds of dirt and sand from the excavation stood like sentinels around the site.
One Saturday we found ourselves free from cottage chores. Our last renters had left the morning before and the space was ready and waiting for the afternoon’s arrivals, save for fresh flowers I planned to pick for the tables just before check-in. We decided to make the most of the opportunity and drove 15 minutes east for a rare, lazy morning in “town.”
We were having coffee and pie when it began to rain hard, streams of water sluicing over the cafe windows. The deluge was short-lived; by the time we emerged a few minutes later, it was down to a light drizzle. Before we reached home it had completely stopped.
So we were surprised when we drove into our neighborhood and pandemonium. The rain had carved deep runnels on both sides of the dirt and gravel road. A hand-dug trench ran across it where we make the turn to our house, forcing us to turn around and go in the “back way.” Around the corner, the two-track was rutted, pitted and blocked with a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment.
Turns out the rain was so torrential in our neck of the woods that it pushed dirt and sand downhill into our next-door neighbor’s yard and into a below-ground stairwell leading to their basement. The force of it blew in their sliding glass door, thrust a sectional sofa 6 feet across the floor, and left the basement under 4 feet of water. Meanwhile the rain flattened the silt fence at the construction site next door, allowing more soil to pour into their yard. The neighbors and a crew were working feverishly to pump out the water and contain the damage.
We barely had time to leave a bottle of wine in the cottage with a note apologizing for the noise and the state of the road when, into the fray, drove our unsuspecting rental guests.
As if that welcome weren’t enough, the lights flickered and went out 20 minutes later as a portion of Leelanau County lost power. Immediately our generator kicked in — as did generators throughout the neighborhood — making for a racket that was anything but tranquil. The guests slept that night through the thrum of machinery.
I guess they were lucky, though. Power was restored the following day and they had perfect weather for the remainder of the week.
We were lucky, too — they didn’t ask for their money back.
