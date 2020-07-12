A writer friend posted the following on her Facebook page:
“I know you’ve bought some crazy stuff online since the quarantine. This is your personal confession booth. Post here.”
Responses ranged from understandable — a green screen for Zoom conferences, a ukulele and an ice cream sandwich maker — to practical — a 4 horsepower outboard motor, lavender-scented toilet paper, a bag of grass seed, a pressure cooker and six 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles — to charitable — an 8-year-old pitbull mix with incontinence issues off Craigslist — to concerning — a chain saw sharpener, three mini super flashlights guaranteed to blind your attacker and two gallons of glue.
A couple days before her post, I ordered a 1878 map of Michigan.
It’s large and set me back $59.99.
I won’t confess what I spent having it framed because typing the sum would put a pressure crack in the sense of calm I feel when looking at it.
Although my sons keep telling me I look “tired” (read, “old”) in our Zoom gatherings, I was not around in 1878.
The map is not an original. It isn’t a valuable antique. It’s just a reproduction, printed on-demand, with new ink on some amalgamation of off-white paper and vinyl-ish feeling stuff.
It wasn’t even made in Michigan. It arrived via USPS in a cardboard tube sent from a small company in Seattle.
And yet, I love it.
Or, in social media speak, I luuuuuuuv it.
The map hangs on a wall in my living room and I like to stand close to it and look for names of places I’ve never been.
Which shouldn’t be easy.
I was born in Michigan, I’ve lived in Detroit, Battle Creek, Springfield, Flint, Kalamazoo, Bay City, East Lansing, Lansing and Traverse City.
My brother and I spent summers in Whitehall with our Hain grandparents and generations of Link bare feet have spread sand on floral-patterned linoleum inside our family cottage in Ossineke since the 1930s.
I’ve spoken at libraries in 78 of the state’s 83 counties, and traveled with my family, my kids or my husband to the other five and then some. I know Drummond Island like a local.
I put my face close to the glass and see where my house would be built two decades after William Rand and Andrew McNally drafted this map and I imagine a “You Are Here” arrow.
Then I explore. I’ve never been to Rust, Burck’s Mill, Grindstone, Day’s River, Clave or Smith Mine. I haven’t hiked around Iverness, fished Mud Bay or looked for pudding stones on Salt Point.
Friends lament the travel restrictions keeping them out of Europe, and a canceled Disney vacation. The pandemic has brought out the Michigan in me. And my shoulders relax just thinking about road trips to these new places.
I’ve never spread my hoodie on the sand and sat cross-legged on the shore in Port Hope and watched the sun rise. But I will.
None of this goes on my friend’s Facebook post, of course.
Because I bought a seedless watermelon, out of season, and had it delivered to my front porch. So far, I haven’t found Folly, Witless or Daft on the map.
