Reporters can be hypocrites, but not necessarily in the way our online critics suggest.
We strive for objectivity in our own work, yet encourage our sources to have — and share — their opinions.
Our desks — now our home offices — can look like a hoarder’s paradise, even as we expect officials to produce every document we ask for, digitally and on demand.
We don’t like it when others keep secrets — “loathe” would be an accurate descriptor — and yet the reporters I know are themselves superb secret-keepers.
Especially when revealing someone’s identity would put a source at risk.
Giving the public access to what their government is up to has never seemed more vital, and this paradox of secrets and secret-keeping is for me a personal one.
Something I’m reminded of every November, when social workers, probate court judges and new parents happily gush over National Adoption Month.
Children grow best in families, we understand this instinctively and the data shows it, too.
In the United States, there are more than 428,000 children in foster care, research from Adoption Network shows.
Boys outnumber girls, African American children are disproportionately represented and more than half those waiting to be adopted are 6 or older.
In Michigan, there are 13,000 children in foster care, 300 of whom the state’s Department of Health and Human Services says are waiting to be adopted. In 2019, Child and Family Services here in Traverse City completed 60 adoptions, information on their website states.
When it is safe for children, case workers today champion the benefits of open adoption, where birth families and adoptive families meet each other and may have lifelong relationships.
In the bad old days, most adoptions were closed — not even medical information was shared and everyone stayed anonymous.
I know because I was one of those. Three months in foster care, then adopted.
My childhood was idyllic. And yet, the secrets behind it never really sat right with me.
It took some doing, but I eventually compiled a dossier on myself.
Hospital records revealed the town my birthmother lived in. Before DNA was available, a senior picture I found in a 1959 yearbook looked so much like me, I didn’t need science to confirm her identity.
A year before she died of a fatal genetic disease (one of the bad ones whose name inspires an involuntary shudder) — my birthmother showed me family pictures and told me my heritage. English and German.
Did I get the disease that killed her? I don’t know. She started showing symptoms when she turned 60. I’ll be 59 next month.
Did I dodge the disease and pass it on to one of my kids? I don’t know that either, and won’t for decades.
This is what secrets do.
In 2005, I filed a Freedom Information Act Request with the state, on myself. A manila envelope arrived in the mail a few weeks later.
Inside was a single sheet of paper from the Salvation Army Hospital in Detroit. On it were my handprints and my footprints, made a few minutes after I was born.
In 2006, the hospital closed and was demolished. Wikimapia now lists where I was born as a “disappeared object.”
Reporters are trained to be cognizant of their own biases, their own opinions, to keep them from infecting our work.
Readers deserve the facts we gather; not how we feel about those facts.
But as another Record-Eagle reporter said to me recently, we can’t just remove who we are, from what we do. We aren’t meant to simply be “disappeared objects.”
I don’t like secrets much, that’s my bias.
It’s not a bug though, it’s a feature.
