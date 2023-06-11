Memorial Day this year found me walking across an open field wearing sunglasses and carrying a watermelon.
“She’s here,” I heard someone say.
About 30 people had gathered at a public pavilion near Lake Michigan, and for the next three glorious hours, I felt like an ant at a picnic.
From the cornhole tournament, to the hand-sewn placemats a cousin’s wife nonchalantly unfurled, to all the women of a certain age discussing skin cancer (we’re freckled) and bunions (our foot bones tend to splay) I took it all in.
And Lordy, don’t get me started on the food.
Someone rolled up a grill, busted out the brats and seared them to perfection.
Inside the pavilion, carefully arranged on picnic tables, was every iteration of mayonnaise, vegetation and Tupperware. Broccoli salad, Caesar salad, cole slaw, macaroni salad, etc.
And there was cake.
Yellow with white frosting, this dessert at first glance looked like a standard sheet cake, yet one bite soon revealed untold secrets, both literal and figurative.
You could not tell this from the outside, but one mysterious slice was all frosting, no cake at all, and the relative served that piece won a small prize. Along with assurances that their random selection came with a dose of good luck.
Which brings me to the Michigan Adoptee Rights Coalition.
And their push for legislative change, beginning with a restoration of the rights of adopted people to obtain a copy of their original birth certificate.
What, you may wonder, does sheet cake have to do with vital records?
Some adoptees, myself included, feel exactly like that random slice of cake.
From the outside we look just fine, like a pretty standard human person. And yet, no matter how sweet the portrayal of the circumstances of our adoption, our cake is still missing.
Did our ancestors hail from Wales or Wurttemberg? Do we carry genes for inherited diseases that we could pass on to our own children? Who do we look like?
To take the “missing Link” explanation one cake-like step further, Michigan is actually one of only two states categorized as a “donut hole” state. The other is Arizona.
This means if you were adopted, the date you were born determines whether you can get a copy of your original birth certificate. The one that lists your biological parents, and sometimes other information like what hospital you were born in, what time you were born and who the doctor was who attended your birth.
Adopted people like me, born between 1945 and 1980, need a court order to get our own birth certificate.
Our adoptions were conducted in secret, and all our records were sealed by the probate court in the county where we were adopted — for me, that’s Calhoun County.
I’ve written to court staff there, several times, asking for a copy of my probate court file, and have heard nothing in response. Not even a denial, just nothing.
I’m planning a drive to Battle Creek soon, and a visit to the Calhoun County Courthouse, but that’s a story for another day.
In the meantime, on Memorial Day I attended a family reunion. And met 30 of my close relatives for the first time.
I’m 61.
The state says I shouldn’t even know who these people are, let alone be able to carry a watermelon across a field, ask one relative about another relative who took off for Arkansas in the 1930s, or compliment a cousin on her buttercream frosting.
The information that led to these encounters should be top secret, the state says. Like the nuclear codes, or who funds Michigan’s dark money political campaigns.
“What if every adoptee pulled a stunt like that,” is what a social worker, refusing to provide me information, once asked me.
I’d just told this woman how I’d used skills I learned as a newspaper reporter to find the names of my biological family.
If the work of the national Adoptee Rights Law Center, in conjunction with Adoptee Advocates of Michigan and the Michigan Adoptee Collaborative, is successful, the civil rights of adoptees born in the donut hole will be restored.
There’s nothing in the efforts of this collaborative that specify stunts — those would be up to us to plan and carry out.
I can recommend the watermelon carry. For future family gatherings, I’m putting the state on notice: I do a vicious Jell-O-pretzel-sour-cream number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.